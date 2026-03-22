St Andrews’ crowned champions at Grenada Intercollegiate Games 2026

Grenada: The 2026 Intercollegiate Games has ended after three days of great competition between various secondary school teams.The event welcomed students, athletes, and supporters from across the country to participate in the tournament and showcase their talent.

St Andrews’ Anglican Secondary School (Andrews’ or SAASS) took the top spot this year. The school won most of the games in both boys’ and girls’ divisions, making them the overall champions of Intercollegiate Games 2026.

In the girls’ division, SAASS took first place. St David’s Catholic Secondary School (SDCSS) took the second place, while St Joseph’s Convent St George’s (SJASG) secured the third place.

SAASS once again secured first place in the boys’ division. Grenada Boys’ Secondary School (GBSS) came in second place, and Presentation Brothers’ College (PBC) secured the bronze.

The Games also featured the March Past Display which was a key element of the event. St David’s Catholic Secondary School and The Anglican High School emerged as winners in this category. They performed well in terms of strong coordination, presentation, and school spirit.

Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, also congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the efforts made by all the participants and supporters of the tournament. “Intercol continues to be one of Grenada’s most unifying, inspiring, and anticipated youth events. The outstanding performances we witnessed over the past three days reflect the immense talent, dedication, and potential of our young people,” he said.

“I congratulate SAASS on their historic achievement, and I also commend every athlete, school, coach, and supporter who contributed to making Intercol 2026 a tremendous success” PM Mitchell shared.

The Intercollegiate Games are organized by the Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (GAPSS). This is also the largest school sports competition in the country. Students participated in a wide range of sports and displayed great team spirit and determination.