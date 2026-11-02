2026-11-02 19:27:50
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“I Can’t Be Quiet,” Amanda Seales speaks out on breakup with Grenadian man

The American actress described disagreements over financial requests from her former partner’s family and said she expected him to establish clearer boundaries.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

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Grenada: American actress and comedian Amanda Seales highlighted the importance of setting boundaries in a relationship after revealing details surrounding her recent breakup with a Grenadian man.

Seales shared a video online on Friday, October 30, 2026. She said that her relationship with her boyfriend “Alan”got complicated after she was repeatedly asked for money by members of his family.

The actress claimed that her boyfriend’s uncle approached her about purchasing a vehicle to start a wholesale business. She added that the mother of Alan’s children also expected money from her for her family, while not even allowing Seales to see the children.

However, the biggest issue for her was not the requests for money, but what she described as her ex-boyfriend's inability to take care of the situation. She felt that he should have created boundaries within his family so she would not feel financial pressure.

The comedian used the experience to show that she did not want to be treated as a source of financial support. She also added that she had gained some very important lessons from the relationship and was still appreciating all the good times they had spent together.

"I learned so much from Alan. Like, I learned so much from that man, and he was a gift to me, and so, so, so many ways. The thing about it, though, is I can't be quiet about this, because I need to be very clear to everyone on this island in Grenada, who you are dealing with,” she added.

Seales has a family connection to Grenada as her mother was born and raised in Mt. Moritz. She also holds citizenship of both Grenada and the United States. The actress is widely known for her role as Tiffany DuBois in the HBO show called Insecure.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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