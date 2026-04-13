EXCLUSIVE: Saint Lucia’s Tourism Stars Shine at GIMIES 2026, Full Winners List Released

The awards recognised organisations and individuals contributing to the island’s tourism sector and its reputation as a leading Caribbean destination.

Saint Lucia: The tourism industry of Saint Lucia took centre stage on April 11, 2026 as stakeholders gathered for the highly anticipated 4th edition of The GIMIES - Saint Lucia Tourism Sector Awards. The annual awards show celebrated excellence, innovation and dedication across the sector with government officials, businesses and locals coming together under the same roof.

Held at the Pavilion on Rodney Bay, the event recognized outstanding organisations, professionals as well as rising talents who continue to shape the island’s reputation as a premier Caribbean destination. The awards highlighted achievements across key areas including hospitality, transportation, community-based tourism and individual service excellence while also honouring long-standing contributions to the industry.

Among the major winners of the evening included Spinnakers Beach Bar and Grill who secured the title of Independent Restaurant of the Year while Ladera Resort was recognised for its commitment to sustainability as it took home the Sustainable Tourism Award.

Innovation and skills development were also in focus as Luna Journeys won the Tourism Innovation Award and the National Skills Development Centre received the Tourism Education and Training Award.

In the community and transport sectors, the Soufrière Regional Development Foundation was named Community-Based Tourism Organisation of the Year while the Southern Taxi Association earned the title of Ground Transportation Company of the Year.

The awards also placed strong emphasis on individual excellence. Cyrus Elijah Jn. Baptiste of Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort was honoured as Medium Hotel Employee of the Year while Lela Sage Dolor of Garmai Enterprises received the award for Independent Restaurant Employee of the Year.

Special recognition awards were also presented to honour exceptional contributions to the industry. Cox and Company was celebrated for 100 Years of Excellence and Outstanding Contribution to Saint Lucia Tourism.

On the other hand, Felix Finisterre was acknowledged with a Lifetime Achievement Award (2025) for his enduring impact on the sector. The tourism officials noted that not only in Saint Lucia, but he also found success outside the shores noting him as, “a Kellogg fellow with a penchant for problem solving and a skilled critical thinker whose pioneering work has left an indelible mark on the tourism sector.”

The GIMIES continue to serve as a platform to recognise the individuals and organisations driving Saint Lucia’s tourism forward while reinforcing the sector’s role as a key pillar of the island’s economy.

FULL LIST: The GIMIES 2026 Winners (Saint Lucia Tourism Awards)

Organisational Awards

Independent Operators

Independent Restaurant of the Year - Spinnakers Beach Bar and Grill

Wedding/Events Planner of the Year - Awesome Caribbean Weddings

Destination Management Company - Barefoot Holidays

Transportation/Recreation

Ground Excursion Business of the Year - Panoramic Excursions Limited

Small Marine Based Transportation Operator - Sugarboat Charter Inc

Large Marine Based Transportation Operator - Sea Spray Cruises Ltd

Sites and Adventure Business of the Year - Soufriere Hotwire Rides Inc.

Tourism Transport Company of the Year - Southern Taxi Association

Accommodation

Collection De Pepites Property of the Year - Sunbliss Villa

Small Hotel of the Year - Cap Maison Resort & Spa

Medium Hotel of the Year - Stolen Times Saint Lucia

Large Hotel of the Year - Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort

Special Awards

100 Years of Excellence & Outstanding Contribution to Tourism - Cox and Company Ltd.

Community-Based Tourism Organisation of the Year - Soufrière Regional Development Foundation

Sustainable Tourism Award - Ladera Resort

Tourism Innovation Award - Luna Journeys

Tourism Education and Training Award - National Skills Development Centre

Tourism Social Impact Award - Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences

Individual Awards

Independent Operators

Independent Restaurant Employee of the Year - Laila Saige Dolort (Garmaii Enterprises)

Independent Tour Guide of the Year - Aaron Joseph (Father Nature Tours)

Craft and Souvenir Retailer of the Year - Boniface Modeste

Port Employee of the Year - Ivar James

Tourism Transport Operator of the Year - Tyller Jules

Transportation/Recreation

Land Based Transportation Employee of the Year - Islema Philip

Marine Based Transportation Employee of the Year - Daniel Jean Baptiste

Sites and Adventure Employee of the Year - R’Montay Regis

Accommodation

Small Hotel Employee of the Year - Hermanly Fletcher (Anse Chastanet Resort)

Medium Hotel Employee of the Year - Cyrus Elijah Jn. Baptiste (Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort)

Large Hotel Employee of the Year - Liam Hippolyte (Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences)

Special Awards