2026-10-28 16:39:27
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Grenada welcomes 2026-2027 Cruise Season with 192 Ship visits planned

Grenada expects 192 cruise ship visits through May 2027, with the busiest period projected between December and February.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Grenada: Grenada’s 2026-2027 cruise season officially began on October 27, 2026 upon the arrival of Coral Princess at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal.

Authorities noted that the Princess Cruises vessel that has a capacity of carrying 2000 guests will be seeing the start of a busy season with 192 planned visits until May 2027.The schedule also includes a visit to Carriacou.

There will be a blend of large cruise ships, intimate luxury ships and sail boats, and the visitors will get to experience Grenada’s culture, scenery and local experiences.

The season is an important period for many local businesses as it provides an opportunity to strengthen the tourism economy.

The travellers will be spending money in the local economy for using local excursions, transportation, restaurants and buying from the local markets, suppliers and artisans.

Adrian Thomas, Minister for Tourism, the Creative Economy and Culture said, “Cruise tourism provides an important avenue for our people to participate in the visitor economy. The knowledge of our guides, the creativity of our artisans and the hospitality of our communities are part of what visitors come here to experience.”

“As we welcome the new season, our focus must be on supporting a tourism industry in which these contributions are valued and more Grenadians can build sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

The busiest time will be December 2026 to February 2027 with 38 port calls in December, 42 in January and 44 in February.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Chairman Randall Dolland noted that the authority is focusing on ensuring that every visitor has a great first impression.

“Our task is to make that first experience compelling, from the welcome at the port to the places they explore and the people they meet. By connecting cruise visitors with the depth of our destination, we can strengthen Grenada’s appeal for future holidays while creating value for local businesses during their visit,” he noted.

This approach also applies to Carriacou where there are scheduled stops as it will give visitors the opportunity to experience the history of this sister island by sea.

“A well-coordinated visit allows passengers to make the most of their time ashore and gives our service providers the best opportunity to deliver,” GTA Nautical Development Manager Shanai St. Bernard noted.

“Working with cruise lines, port partners and local operators, our priority is to support a smooth arrival and a welcoming experience, with clear information and dependable service throughout. Those details matter both to our guests and to the relationships that sustain Grenada’s cruise business,” she added.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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