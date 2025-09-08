Grenada welcomes Carnival Conquest, marking start of 2025–26 cruise season with 1000s of visitors

The arrival of Carnival Conquest on September 5th marked the official start of Grenada's new cruise season.

Grenada: Spring break excitement is building on the seas as Grenada welcomes the Carnival Conquest, the first cruise ship of the 2025-2026 season, on September 5, 2025,

The island nation officially kicked off its new cruise season with the arrival of the Carnival Conquest, a Carnival Cruise Line fleet vessel, on Friday, September 5th. With a passenger capacity of 2,615 and a crew of 1,197, the Carnival Conquest brings excitement to the island. Grenada aims to provide visitors with an authentic and memorable experience, showcasing its unique charm and hospitality.

With maximum passenger capacity the cruise reportedly docked in Grenada on Friday September 5 with thousands of guests on the cruise taking to Facebook to not only share their cruise experience but their experience in Grenada with one user written on their visit to Etang Lake, waterfalls, chocolate factory and a plantation. While another noted Grenada's fruits and floral beauty and the niceness of the Grenada citizens.

Beyond numbers, every arrival is a chance to showcase the warmth of Grenadian hospitality, our rich cultural traditions, and the unforgettable beauty of our tri-island state.

The Carnival Cruise, which lastly stopped in Barbados and various travellers onboard the 12-day adult only cruise have taken to Facebook to share their experiences with one user writing.

“We're on the Carnival Conquest. It's a 12 day adults-only cruise, which I'm enjoying. I love children, but on this cruise, I get to enjoy the pool without having 20 kids splashing or standing in a longer line at the buffet, and no kids pushing all the elevator buttons for every floor.....lol. These pics are from yesterday, Barbados which is in the West Indies.”

The 12-day cruise ship is said to be still on its journey to visit other Caribbean islands giving its full capacity passengers an experience of the various Caribbean cultures while showcasing the Caribbean’s beauty and generating revenue to the Caribbean islands.