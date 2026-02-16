Grenada: Akayla Roberts Crowned 2026 Carriacou & Petite Martinique Carnival Queen 

She won Best Swimwear, Most Captivating Costume, Best in Costume, Most Photogenic, Most Gorgeous Evening Gown and Best in Evening Wear awards.

Grenada: Eighteen-year-old Akayla Roberts, a resident of Beausejour community, has been crowned the winner of the highly anticipated 2026 Carriacou & Petite Martinique Carnival Queen Pageant held in Grenada last week. She amassed 546 points, 36 more than her closest competent Zerica John who stood as the first runner up followed by Julissa Samuel and Deanne St Bernard grabbing the 2nd and 3rd runner up positions.

The winner competed under the banner of String Band Music and she swept six of the eleven individual awards on that night. She won Best Swimwear, Most Captivating Costume, Best in Costume, Most Photogenic, Most Gorgeous Evening Gown and Best in Evening Wear awards.

Roberts was crowned and sashed by the outgoing queen Sashelle Alves who reign officially ended on that night and she also announced the winners for all other categories.

The first runner up Zerica John presented the cultural elements of cake and flag dancing and she took home awards for People’s Choice, Ms Congeniality, Best Pre-Interview, Most Eloquent Platform Presentation and Most Utilising Talent.

The pageant was full of twists and turns as after the second round which was the swimwear segment, a contestant named Hannah St Louis fell ill and discontinued her participation in this pageant.

Following the results came out, the newly crowned queen said that she feels so elated to have won after putting in the hard work. She further added, “This is so amazing, and I will be representing the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique to the best of my ability at the Spice Mas Pageant in August.” Roberts added that she always felt confident of winning, especially after the swimwear segment.

The organisers also extended their congratulations to the new queen and said, “Congratulations, Queen Akayla. Your reign has begun, and we stand proudly behind you. May your journey be filled with grace, impact, and island majesty.” They added that they are looking forward to her representing the sister countries in the upcoming pageants.

Results of 2026 Carriacou & Petite Martinique Carnival Queen Pageant

Best Swimwear - Akayla Roberts

Best Costume - Akayla Roberts

Best in Costume - Akayla Roberts

Best Talent - Zerica John

Best Evening Wear - Akayla Roberts

Best in Evening Wear - Akayla Roberts

Best Interview - Julissa Samuel

Winner - Akayla Roberts (546 Points)

1st Runner Up - Zerica John (510 Points)

2nd Runner Up - Julissa Samuel (478 Points)

3rd Runner Up - Deanne St. Bernard (456 Points)