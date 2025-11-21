“No One Will Be Left Behind”: Dominica gives 69 families new climate-resilient homes 

During the ceremony, Kalinago beneficiaries Maurice Thomas and Marie thanked PM Skerrit and the government for providing them new roofs.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica, on Thursday, handed over the keys of 69 new climate resilient homes under the Housing Recovery Project to deserving families islandwide. This comes just days after the government handed over 22 homes to several other deserving families.

During the recent ceremony, two beneficiaries from the Kalinago territory Maurice Thomas and Marie, both of whom expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and the Government of Dominica for assisting them with the much-needed roofs on their head.

The ceremony was also addressed by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit who highlighted that yesterday’s ceremony marked a proud milestone because a total of 300 homes has been delivered under this project.

She said that the government of Dominica firmly believes that adequate housing is a foundation of dignity, equality and human development. The Minister emphasised that safe, resilient and affordable homes are not luxuries as they are essential to improving the lives of the people and that is why the housing policy is clear and unwavering.

“We evade the lives of our people, making homes liveable, secure and accessible, especially for the low-income families, the women, the youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. But in this special case today, the beneficiaries are persons whose homes got destroyed by Hurricane Maria.”

She further reiterated the government’s commitment towards improving the lives of all citizens of Dominica and said, “Our commitment is simple. No one will be left behind. The need for a better life must stay at the centre of our work. So, I say to those who are not receiving homes today. Don't be dismayed. Those who have not yet gotten. Because blessings move in seasons. So today it's theirs. And tomorrow it's yours. Because as we speak, we have eight other housing sites currently under construction.”

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, Minister Melissa Skerrit said that the government refuses to allow the people to experience such destruction to their homes and lives again, including the painful separation the country saw of families.

“That is why we stayed steadfast in fighting poverty through better housing. We stand firmly against displacement due to climate change and will not accept the destruction of our homes in the future. That is why we are prepared now. That's why this nation will remain resilient in the face of future hurricanes,” she further added.

The Minister continued to say that every house which is now being built in Dominica is of concrete which means that hurricanes can come but they will not be able to tear down the homes now.

She further emphasised that it is the testimonials which motivates them to move forward on this initiative.

“Earlier this week, we heard testimonies like the elderly woman who said her new home has added new life and new years to her life, because she can finally live in comfort and dignity. We heard of the young primary school child whose grades improved the moment his family moved into a safer, cleaner, more stable home.” She noted that these are the moments that drive them and these are the reasons they push on.

The Housing Minister noted that the results of the government’s work are clear as under this project, 382 strong and resilient homes were built by local contractors. She further stressed that the Housing Recovery Project is the first homeowner-driven housing initiative in the entire Caribbean.

In the end, she expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in assisting the Dominican families receive their much needed homes. She acknowledged the voice of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who carried Dominica’s pain to the United Nations, sounding the alarm on climate injustice which is why the world listened and from that cry emerged the Housing Recovery Project, backed by the World Bank and strengthened by the everyone’s commitment to securing vital grant financing.