2026-11-04 13:00:59
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EU Ambassador Fiona Ramsey visits Dominica Cable Car site, receives project progress update

Ramsey and her delegation toured the station building and viewed equipment as Project Manager Victor Costa briefed them on the development.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: The European Union’s Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States, Fiona Ramsey, visited the development site of Dominica Cable Car on November 3, 2026.

During the tour, Ramsey received an update on the progress of the project from the Project Manager, Victor Costa.

Images from the visit show Ramsey and her delegation touring the station building of the project, which has timber and other materials stored there. They also viewed the equipment used in the cable car.

The group also clicked pictures at the “I Love Dominica” sign, which overlooks the site.

The cable car will span 6.6 kilometres (4.1 miles), which will be linking Roseau Valley and the Boiling Lake. The project aims to cut the gruelling six hours hike into a 20 minute ride.

The cable car has been designed to be the longest detachable cable car in the world. The cable car runs through Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997.

Along with that, the visitors will have access to some of Dominica’s most important natural sites such as the Boiling Lake and Trafalgar Falls.

The project has been developed in partnership with Austrian cable car company Doppelmayr by ABL Holdings. The project was originally announced at a cost of US$54 million.

Officials have stated the project will help create employment opportunities. Previously the Ministry of Tourism stated that 210 locals have been employed on the project.

The project is also set to support the cruise sector of the island. Currently only around 20% of cruise ship passengers step off their ship in Dominica, however, the cable car will encourage more of them ashore. In April 2026, trade reporting said the attraction was expected to open by late 2026.

The visit comes after the EU continues to increase their presence in the sub-region. Fiona Ramsey has been Ambassador to Barbados for the EU since September 2025 and is also Ambassador Designate to the Eastern Caribbean.

She has stated that from September 2026, the EU Delegation to Barbados will become a reinforced regional delegation, overseeing the Global Gateway Strategy throughout the Caribbean.

Officials have not yet revealed when the project will be completed or the next phase of work following the visit.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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