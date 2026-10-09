Dominica opens 2026/2027 cruise season with 475,000 passengers projected

Dominica has opened its 2026/2027 cruise season with 267 ship calls and 475,521 passengers projected, as the government pursues its goal of welcoming one million cruise passengers annually.

Dominica officially opened its 2026/2027 cruise season on Thursday, October 8, 2026, with the arrival of the cruise ship MV Rhapsody of the Seas at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with approximately 2,100 passengers.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica, the 2026/2027 season is expected to record 267 arrivals of ships and more than 475,000 passengers as Dominica targets one million cruise passengers for the year.

“With 267 Cruise Calls and 475,000 passengers projected, the season brings opportunities for our tourism businesses and communities as we work towards 1 Million Cruise Passengers annually,” the Ministry said in the post announcing the opening.

It further urged the public to “make every passenger count with exceptional service, warm hospitality and an authentic Dominican experience.”

The Royal Caribbean ship arrived at 8:00 a.m. on its weekly Southern Caribbean itinerary from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Rhapsody of the Seas has been calling at Roseau on Thursdays for months, but Thursday’s stop was the ceremonial start of the new season, which runs from October to April.

The Ministry’s figures suggest a busy few months ahead. The busiest of the days are predicted to be December 28, with more than 9,600 passengers, and February 19, with more than 9,000.

The peak season is from December to March, and the Ministry has warned residents and visitors to expect heavier traffic in Roseau. Ships will also call at Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits in Portsmouth.

The Ministry also pointed to 23 percent growth last season. Minister for Tourism Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton said, “Let us make every passenger count.”

If the projection comes true, it would be a big leap. The Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority has said a recent season saw 350,000 passengers on 236 cruise calls, which means this year's forecast is about 35 percent higher.

The 2023/24 season was a record for the time, seeing just over 306,000 cruise visitors.

This level of rise will put a strain on the infrastructure. The government is upgrading the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Woodbridge Bay Port and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth and looks to expand the landing platform at Roseau to allow multiple gangways.

At the moment, larger ships carrying more than 4,000 passengers can only dock at Woodbridge Bay, the island's only port that offers two gangways.

For vendors, tour operators, taxi drivers and restaurant owners, the numbers mean more demand and more pressure to provide.