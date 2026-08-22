Dominica Advances Major Cruise Village Development at Woodbridge Bay

The Cruise Village at Woodbridge Bay will be developed through foreign direct investment, creating new opportunities for vendors, artisans, tour operators and other Dominican businesses.

Dominica is all set to move ahead with the development of a new Cruise Village at Woodbridge Bay as the major tourism project is finally coming to the forefront following two years of preparatory work.

The development which was first announced during the 2024 National Budget Address by Finance Minister Irving McIntyre is now all set to start construction in October this year.

While making the announcement during the 2026-2027 National Budget speech, Finance Minister Dr McIntyre said the Government is advancing plans for the expansion of the Roseau Cruise Pier and development of the Cruise Village through public-private partnership. “Negotiations are progressing well and it is expected that an agreement will be finalized by October this year. This Project will be funded exclusively by foreign direct investment, a significant investment in our country.”

He said that the Government also intends to hold consultations with key stakeholders as the development moves forward.

The Cruise Village will create a modern waterfront experience that provides greater opportunities for vendors, farmers, fishers, artisans, musicians, tour operators and other Dominican businesses to benefit directly from the growing cruise industry.

This village will cater for cruise ships, ferry services and duty free shopping and we envision that this duty free shopping zone will be another source to draw foreign exchange and investment to the nation, fostering a business friendly environment for both large and small retailers, said Minister McIntyre.

He further added that the project will create an avenue for the local entrepreneurs to access a wider diverse international clientele to sell their quality products. According to him, the influx of tourists and locals seeking taxfree bargains will result in higher sales volume and an overall boost for the economy.

The Finance Minister emphasised that, “Our people can look forward to a range of job opportunities and prospects for business during the construction and operation of the cruise village.”

Minister of Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton, during a symposium last month, also talked about the project and referred to it as a ‘national priority’. She said that the project is essential to the future of cruise tourism in Dominica.

Moreover, Permanent Secretary Claudius Estrade said that the project will be a game changer for Dominica tourism as everyone involved in the sector will be benefiting from it. He added that its impact would extend across the sector and create opportunities for a wide range of tourism stakeholders.

The government’s wider ambition with this project is to position Dominica not merely as another port of call but eventually as a major sea homeport in the Caribbean.