Dannicia Newton crowned Dominica Carnival Princess 2025

Dominica: Dannicia Newton of Jones Beaupierre Primary School has been crowned Dominica's Carnival Princess 2025. In addition to the crown, she also secured the People’s Choice Award and the Best in Costume Award.

Dominica Carnival Princess 2025 is organised yearly as part of the celebrations of ‘Mas Domnik’ carnival which will culminate with street parade on March 4, 2025.

According to the information, Tiara Wolf of Paix Bouche Primary became the first runner up while C’Ariyah Jno Pierre of Convent Preparatory became the second runner up.

Wolf also received the Miss Intelligence award during the Dominica Carnival Princess pageant 2025.

The other two contestants including Aliyha Rossi and Marlina Peters also won several titles with Rossi winning Miss Photogenic, Best in Party Dress and Best Party Dress while Peters won Miss Congeniality and Best Costume.

The contestants brought a mix of grace and exuberance to the stage, and they competed in various segments including speech, costume, talent and party dress. Each participant received points for every segment, resulting in the final results.

The reigning Carnival Princess Mirielle Blanchard from the Convent Preparatory School also attended the show and crowned her predecessor Dannicia Newton.

The organizers, Rotaract Club of Roseau said that they seek to give young girls the opportunity to display their talents and to proudly represent their schools.