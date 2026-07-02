Wet Fete 2026 returns to Anguilla with star-studded Caribbean lineup

Wet Fete 2026 will feature performers from Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Anguilla, bringing together soca, bouyon and live band entertainment at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre.

Anguilla: Wet Fete 2026 is returning on July 31 as part of the island’s annual Anguilla Summer festival. The event will be held at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre and is expected to bring together some of the Caribbean’s best buoyon, soca, and live band performances.

It is being organized by Sonus Empire and Revolution Entertainment. Organisers described it as Anguilla’s premier summer festival and promised a night of music, water themed entertainment, and festival energy.

On July 31st, prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of water, excitement, nonstop music and pure summer vibes! Experience the energy of international artists and live bands as they take the stage for the ultimate celebration of soca, bouyon, and summer festival culture, shared the organizers on Anguilla Summer Festival’s official Facebook page.

This year’s lineup features a great mix of regional talent, including Dominica’s popular bouyon artists Little Boy, Quan Dan, and entertainer Jahari Chi. Other performers are Nu Vybes Band and Kolission Band from St. Kitts and Nevis, Skillful Band from St Martin, and Instylz Band from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Several local and regional acts will also perform, including PVI, YSM, DJ Siw'roo, DJ Vibez, DJ Yoohe. DJ Jamm will be the official host of the event.

Wet Fete is part of the wider Anguilla Summer Festival 2026, one of the Caribbean's leading cultural events. The festival includes boat races, pageants, calypso and soca competitions, street festivals, beach parties, and major entertainment events that attracts visitors from across the region and the diaspora.

With a lineup of artists from Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Martin, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Anguilla, organizers expect a very vibrant celebration of local Caribbean music, culture and festival traditions.

Tickets for the event and more information is available on the organizer's official website - http://www.sonusempire.com.