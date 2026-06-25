Venezuela Earthquake: Death toll rises to 164, 971 injured; State of Emergency declared

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck less than a minute apart, triggering more than 20 aftershocks and leaving hundreds injured as rescue teams continue search operations.

Venezuela: Two back-to-back earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude have left 164 dead and hundreds injured. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency while world leaders continue to extend condolences. Massive destruction has been caused and several buildings have collapsed in Carcas.

According to preliminary seismic information, the first earthquake which was of 7.2 magnitude originated in Yaracuy state, west of Caracas at a depth of 22km at 6:04 p.m. Following this, just 39 seconds later, another quake of 7.5 magnitude struck, at a depth of about 10 km.

More than 20 aftershocks were recorded after the twin earthquakes and people in Caracas were forced to remain on the streets even hours after sunset.

The United States Geological Survey has predicted the death toll would most likely go upto thousands and would probably exceed to 10,000.

Rodriguez said, “Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save,” on Thursday appearing on state television.

Images and videos emerging from Caracas show damaged buildings, blocked streets, debris and residents fleeing into open areas.

New footage shows devastation in La Guaira, Venezuela caused by powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/9jr4B6n1RG — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026

Meanwhile, regional authorities also monitored possible tsunami risks for some Caribbean parts which were later lifted.

Reports suggest that many Venezuelans were at home when the earthquake struck because Wednesday was observed as a public holiday marking a decisive battle of 1821 in Venezuela’s war of Independence from Spain.

According to the Acting President, La Guaira is the most affected state of this seismic phenomenon. She said, “I must inform you that the most affected state by this unprecedented seismic phenomenon is the state of La Guaira. There are dozens of collapsed buildings and we are currently engaged in very arduous rescue efforts to save the lives that God allows us to save.”

Other states including the capital city Caracas, Mirinda state, Aragua, Falcon and Carabobo states were heavily affected and suffered severe damages. Tremors were also felt in parts of Colombia and Brazil.

🇻🇪 Heartbreaking video from Caracas, Venezuela, after twin +7.0 magnitude earthquakes



A woman screams, cries, and desperately tries to fight her way past police to reach the rubble of collapsed buildings, where rescue crews are still digging.



Other footage shows people and pets… pic.twitter.com/f642M7Dxci — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 25, 2026

Rescue operations are going on in order to find people trapped in collapsed buildings. Gas supplies are shut off as a safety measure, Metro and rail services are suspended as well and Maiquetía International Airport, which is reported to have been damaged, is also closed.

Amidst these tragic circumstances, world leaders, international figures, and political leaders have also offered assistance in rescue operations and donations and have also expressed condolences.

US President Donald Trump has promised to send assistance. Secretary Jeremy Lewin has confirmed that the U.S. is deploying a disaster assistance team, task force, search and rescue teams, and medical supplies. While other countries including the Commonwealth of Dominica, Barbados, Guyana, India, Australia,, New Zealand, El Salvador, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Colombia have expressed grief and extended condolences.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, has extended condolences to Venezuela saying, “I am saddened by the reports of destruction and loss of life following the two powerful earthquakes that struck Caracas, Venezuela yesterday.”

He expressed grief towards the affected families and expressed solidarity with the government of Venezuela and its people during this difficult time. He also offered support to Venezuela, while wishing courage and strength to the nation.

Last night, I spoke with President Delcy Rodríguez to convey, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, our deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela after the devastating earthquakes that have taken lives, shaken communities and left so many families in anguish.… pic.twitter.com/b1BAPRSxL1 — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) June 25, 2026

Mia Amor Mottley, PM of Barbados also took to her social media handle and expressed condolences saying, “Some will call what happened an act of God. What happens next must be acts of humanity, acts of kindness, acts of solidarity, acts of courage, and acts of practical love. Venezuela is our neighbour, and in this Caribbean family, pain does not stop at a border. Barbados stands ready to assist in whatever way we can.”

Moreover, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali also offered assistance to Venezuela in these difficult times and said, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela. As neighbours, we are ready to offer assistance within our capacity. Our love, prayers, and thoughts are with the families of those affected and the people of Venezuela.”