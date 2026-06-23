PM Skerrit meets New Zealand High Commissioner Linda Charlotte Te Puni

Discussions focused on renewable energy, climate resilience and development priorities, as Dominica and New Zealand look to expand cooperation following the envoy’s accreditation in Roseau.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit recently met with New Zealand’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Dominica, Linda Charlotte Te Puni. He said that their meeting was focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

PM Skerrit welcomed the High Commissioner after she officially presented her credentials to President Sylvanie Burton at the State House in Roseau. He described their discussions as productive, as they focused on improving areas that support Dominica’s development goals.

“We had a productive discussion on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between our two countries as Dominica continues to advance its sustainable development agenda. I look forward to working closely with High Commissioner Te Puni to deepen our partnership in areas of mutual interest and benefit,” shared the Prime Minister via an official Facebook post.

The two countries have maintained diplomatic ties since 2014 and have worked together on several projects in renewable energy projects, climate resilience initiatives, agriculture, education, and community development programmes.

New Zealand also partnered with Dominica on disaster preparedness efforts to improve resilience in vulnerable communities and schools.

High Commissioner Te Puni also met Cozier Frederick, the Minister of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment & Constituency Empowerment. “We discuss all matters related to the Ministry I am charged to lead. Like myself she is of indigenous heritage and shared on possible collaborations,” he stated.

She also met with the Minister for Public Works, Public Utilities, and Digital Economy, Fidel Grant. “The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on shared challenges and priorities, and ways to strengthen bilateral ties,” said the High Commissioner.

Both governments are committed to working closely together and finding new ways to support sustainable development and create more opportunities for the people of both Dominica and New Zealand.