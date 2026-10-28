SXM Festival announces Phase One lineup for 10th Anniversary in St. Martin

Bob Sinclar, MEDUZA, Sasha and Claptone are among the artists announced for SXM Festival’s 10th edition, scheduled for March 17-21, 2027, across venues on both sides of the island.

St. Martin: The SXM Festival has officially announced its initial wave of artists playing at the 10th edition to take place March 17-21, 2027 in St. Martin.

Phase one lineup for the anniversary edition will have all time favourites like Bob Sinclar, MEDUZA, Sasha, Claptone, Dombresky, Franky Rizardo, Brunello, Guy Gerber, Patrick Topping and Dennis Cruz.

Further announcements about more artists, parties and anniversary experiences are expected to be announced over the upcoming months. Authorities noted that the information regarding the tickets and festival information have been made available on the festival’s website sxmfestival.com.

SXM Festival Founder Julian Prince noted that the festival was never meant to be the biggest.

“From the beginning, I never wanted SXM to be the biggest festival. I wanted people to go home with stories they would still be telling years later,” he said.

The festival spans both the French side (Saint-Martin) and the Dutch side (Sint Maarten) of the island. The festival isn’t based in one location and moves around beaches, villas, clubs, hill tops and other locations over the five days.

Prince highlighted that the island is a big part of the draw, saying, “You come for the music, but then the island takes over. You discover places you didn’t know existed, meet people you never expected to meet, and suddenly you’re watching the sun come up with friends you made two days ago.”

Authorities noted that the festival typically draws around 5,000 to 6,000 guests from over 58 different countries, with over 100 artists performing across more than seven venues.

SXM was founded in 2016, ten years ago. Over the previous editions, the festival has featured Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, BLOND:ISH, Bonobo and Richie Hawtin, along with emerging acts.

Through an announcement, the festival authorities announced that its 10th edition “returns to the idea that started it all: exceptional music, extraordinary places and enough freedom for the unexpected to happen.”

They noted that despite Hurricane Irma destroying the island in 2017 and the pandemic, the festival has gone from strength to strength. The SXM family helped the island get back on its feet.

The local crews, suppliers, venues, restaurants, hotels, drivers and businesses on both sides of the island remain part of the event. International guests also spend money locally on accommodation, dining, car and boat rentals during their stay.

Lastly, Julian Prince noted that protecting the festival’s spirit is his utmost priority. “Ten editions later, that feeling is still there. Protecting it is what matters most to me,” he said.