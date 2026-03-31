Caribbean leaders mourn death of ex-Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi 

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said she had the privilege of meeting President Chan Santokhi when he took office, adding that they worked closely to strengthen ties between their countries and the wider Caribbean community.

Suriname: Caribbean leaders on Monday expressed their condolences following the death of former Prime Minister of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi, remembering him as an individual committed to the principles of democratic governance and regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley remembered him and said that she had the privilege of meeting President Santokhi when he came to office and since the beginning, they worked well together in the interest not only of the Caribbean community but also in boosting on what was already a strong and functional bond between the nations.

“He understood the value of regional collaboration and approached that work with seriousness, warmth as well as a clear sense of purpose. I will always remember, too, that his last message to me came only last month, after our victory in elections, when he reached out with a very warm note. That gesture spoke to the kind of man he was: gracious, thoughtful as well as committed towards the ties of friendship that matter in public life,” she added.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J Pierre expressed his profound sadness and on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia expressed his deepest condolences on passing of President Santokhi. He recalled with great warmth his visit to Suriname for one of his first CARICOM Heads of Government engagements following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On that occasion, I was graciously received by H.E. Chan Santokhi, whose hospitality reflected the deep bonds of friendship and mutual respect between our nations. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family, colleagues, and the people of Suriname find comfort in the legacy he leaves behind,” he added.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew also took to Facebook to take a moment to pause and reflect on the life and contributions of the former leader. He reiterated that the Caribbean region stands united in moments such as these as they join to honor a life that was dedicated towards the advancement of his people and to boost their shared journey as a region.

Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali called President Santokhi his ‘brother’ and said that they used to stand shoulder to shoulder in the councils of CARICOM, labouring in the vineyards of unity when the harvest seemed distant and the work was hard. “We were friends in the advancement of our shared global interests, raising our voices together on matters of principle. And in the quiet spaces between formal engagements, we were simply two men who had come to trust one another and to understand one another,” he added.

President Ali recalled that under his steady guidance, the relationship between Guyana and Suriname blossomed, adding that, “The sun sets now on a life well lived. But for those of us who were privileged to walk alongside him, the light of his example, his friendship, and his brotherhood will not fade. It will remain, a quiet glow in the memory, a gentle warmth in the heart.”

Notably, former Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi died on March 30, 2026, at the age of 67. His passing was confirmed by current President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, although an official cause of death was not immediately announced.