Breeze Airways launches new non-stop flights between Tampa-St Thomas from Dec 2026

The non-stop flights will run twice weekly with affordable fares, departing Tampa at 2:39 p.m. for St. Thomas and returning at 6:39 p.m., arriving back in Tampa at 10:09 p.m.

United States Virgin Islands: US-based airline Breeze Airways has introduced new biweekly service connecting Tampa (Florida) and St Thomas from December 16, 2026, announced the Tampa International Airport. The announcement was made through a press release by the airport authority on Tuesday, May 5.

According to the press release, these non-stop flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, offering affordable prices to travellers seeking to fly on this route. The flights will depart from Tampa at 2:39 pm and reach St. Thomas at 5:39 p.m. while the return flight will take off from St Thomas at 6:39 p.m. and arrive in Tampa at 10:09 p.m.

These new routes were revealed just days after Spirit Airlines ceased operations and left many travelers stranded. This also reduced the overall traffic in the United States Virgin Island. Before stopping its services, the airlines operated routes connecting St. Thomas and Orlando, while other flights linked Fort Lauderdale to St. Croix.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tampa International Airport, Michael Stephens, also revealed that they are launching new flights between Tampa and Cancun (Mexico) from December 19, 2026. He described the new routes as “milestones” for the airport.

Both destinations are in high demand among Tampa Bay travelers, and the timing couldn’t be better as we look ahead to this year’s busy holiday travel season. We can’t wait to celebrate the launch of these routes in December, said Stephens in the press release.

Notably, Breeze Airways was launched on May 27, 2021, and is a low-cost American-based airline. It is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah and was founded by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue, and Azul Linhas Aereas. Tampa International Airport is publicly owned by Hillsborough County Aviation Authority (HCAA) in Florida, United States. It operates flight services in 100 destinations, including North America, South America, Caribbean, and Europe.