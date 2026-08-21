BermudAir to launch nonstop Newark-South Caicos service for this Winter

Flights will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, departing from 20 December 2026 and arriving back in Newark on 2 May 2027.

Turks and Caicos Islands: BermudAir is to operate a non-stop service from Newark to South Caicos International Airport, for the Winter 26-27 season, providing the first direct connection to the capital of Bermuda from the New York and New Jersey area.

The Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association on 21 August 2026 announced the news, pointing out that it marks another step towards meeting the need for increased regional connectivity throughout the Turks and Caicos beyond its main airport, Providenciales.

Flights will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, departing from 20 December 2026 and arriving back in Newark on 2 May 2027. According to the TCHTA, the new route enhances tourism offerings in South Caicos while at the same time creating a direct link to one of the largest leisure markets in the northeast of the US.

The TCHTA expressed its delight for the new route, with its member South Caicos Luxury Collection Resort and Spa’s President Chris Brackstone saying it marks another milestone in the destination’s growth trajectory.

The Turks and Caicos Islands’ government has invested significantly in promoting South Caicos, including branding efforts that have seen Salterra, a luxury hotel owned by Marriott International, emerge as a flagship hotel in the developing resort town.

Prior to this year, South Caicos has had limited international flight connections compared to its sister island of Providenciales, which is home to the country’s sole international airport. The new direct flights from Newark will see more visitors to South Caicos, bypassing not only other local airports but also the more popular Providenciales airport.

In the meantime, the new route has been scheduled to commence operations during the winter season, a period when carriers usually operate more flights to and from Caribbean destinations due to increased demand for sun and sand getaways during the northern winter.

Industry analysts believe the announcement is part of a larger strategy by both the Turks and Caicos government and private industry players to promote alternate entry points into the country, including smaller airports.

Meanwhile, BermudAir has been quick to expand its route network across the Caribbean and North Atlantic in recent years. In addition to announcing the new route to South Caicos, the airline recently launched services to Miami, Bermuda and Turks and Caicos this year.

However, BermudAir has not yet released details on pricing, as well as the time of flights, for the direct service to South Caicos.

More information on ticket sales is expected to be released by the airline closer to the launch date of the service.