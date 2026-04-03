2026-04-06 01:13:52
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Anguilla to cover fuel surcharge hike for residents

While the surcharge has increased significantly due to global oil disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran, residents will not see any change in their bills.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

The Minister of Social Development, Shellya Rogers-Webster has announced that the residents of Anguilla will not be facing any increase in fuel charges for residents. This announcement comes in light of the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Minister Rogers-Webster has shared the announcement on her official social media handle and provided specific details on how the increase of prices will be handled by the government.

Minister Rogers-Webster has acknowledged in her social media post and announcement that due to the ongoing  war involving Iran, fuel prices have risen all over the world. Countries all over the world are affected by the ongoing tensions within Iran.

The war has caused disruptions in the supply of oil to the rest of the world which has resulted in the increase in prices of fuel all over the world.

The Minister has however also taken the opportunity assure the people of Anguilla that they will not let the residents of the country to face issues in the aftermath of the hike in fuel prices. She explained that the fuel surcharge to increase from 42¢ to 88¢.

The fuel surcharge has seen an increase more than double however, the government of Anguilla does not want the residents of the country to see any increase in prices in their bills. To make sure this happens, the government has announced the intention to pay the full difference between the old surcharge and the new charge which comes out to 46¢.

The government has announced that this measure is being taken for the homes across the country and most of the business. They have further clarified that the major accommodations, such as large hotels which are operating on the island will have to pay a slightly higher surcharge. The surcharge of the large accommodations has also been capped to 65¢, and the Government will cover the remaining 23¢.

This decision of the government of Anguilla is being met with positive reactions from the members of the general public. The people have appreciated the government of Anguilla for putting people first and prioritizing their welfare.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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