2025-11-19 17:52:36
Spirit Airlines to launch first-ever nonstop Fort Lauderdale-Belize service starting this Friday 

The airline, named a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier by APEX, will now offer nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale to Belize.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Belize: Florida based ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is all set to launch its first nonstop flights connecting Belize’s Phillip Goldson International Airport to Fort Lauderdale’s Hollywood International Airport. Starting November 21, 2025, this highly anticipated service will ease travellers seeking to travel on this route.

The airline which has been recently recognised by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as this year’s Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier will now become the only company in Belize to provide nonstop flights from the South Florida City of Fort Lauderdale.

These flights, which initially sparked discussions earlier this year, are anticipated to provide convenient as well as cost effective travel between both the cities. The airline urged travellers who are seeking to take advantage of the newest addition to the flight listing in Belize can now enjoy the introductory one-way rate of $85 for the flights originating in Fort Lauderdale and ending in Belize. Meanwhile, the price for flights from Belize to Fort Lauderdale will kick off from $185.

This nonstop flight from Fort Lauderdale will depart at 11:05 am and will arrive in Belize at 12: 15 pm while the return flight from Belize will depart at 1:10 pm and will arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 4:15 pm.

The airline further added that there will be three flights per week and the idea for the direct flight came after Belizean authorities identified Fort Lauderdale as one of the most popular destinations for the locals.

According to the Belize Government, it is expected that once this service will prove to be financially feasible, other flight options will be added to ease Belizeans and their pockets in the upcoming busy vacation season.

With the flight launch from Spirit Airlines, Fort Lauderdale now becomes the 23rd direct international destination for Belize.

The travellers are welcoming this service and are looking forward to travel on this route from this Friday. This service will not only save passengers’ time but also their money because of its low-cost nature.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

