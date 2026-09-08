‘Our Children Deserve to Feel Safe’: Parents demand action over Carmelita School bullying in Belize

Parents in Carmelita are calling for an investigation into alleged bullying at the village school, saying some families have transferred their children to schools in Orange Walk Town.

Belize: Parents in Carmelita Village, Orange Walk District are urging the Ministry of Education to investigate alleged bullying at the village school.

According to the reports, a parent revealed that her daughter was allegedly dragged by her hair, poked with a pencil and attacked in a school bathroom. The family has since transferred their children to a school in Orange Walk Town.

“Exactly that's why I transferred my daughter to Orange Walk. She cried daily but now she is happy,” she said, noting that her child feels happier and much more at ease now.

Parents said other families have also withdrawn their children from the school, following the bullying incidents. This has also added additional transport costs and burden for them.

Parents are asking the Education Officers to investigate the matter, complaints, review student transfer records and take immediate action to protect the students.

"Our children deserve to feel safe at school," one parent said.

Another person added, “True, i know in other school villages bullying is also happening. I is sand for principals alliwing this to happen in the school they manage. The ministry of education need to attend to this concerns immidiately.”

People have also mentioned that bullying remains the primary reason why their children have to go to schools that are far from their homes, as the teachers at the village school don’t really pay much attention and kids often go back home with empty books.

They have also raised concerns saying that the teachers usually just sit around and scroll through their phones or laptops.

A user named Gal Valencia commented, “Yes this is why our kids go to owalk school cause loan bullying happening in Carmelita school an I no know how education office no look into this cause this the happen fi years now kids even loose ne eye at that school an the next thing menny a days the kids go home with empty books some of the teachers just sit back an relax on laptop an phone no teach but yet ne go out an fight the government for raise of pay when ne only go sit back at class .an the kids co miss classes as much as they want no problem.”

The Ministry of Education has not made any announcement regarding the matter as of now as the parents keep urging them to take actions against the bullying and the teachers who aren’t doing their jobs right.