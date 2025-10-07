‘I’m Done Hiding’: Dangriga woman accuses Belize police officer of decade long abuse 

In a public statement shared online, the woman described enduring a decade of abuse at the hands of the officer, who is allegedly her former partner and the father of her children.

Belize: A Dangriga woman, Zee-Ann Fraser, has come forward with serious allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault against a police officer of Belize who is attacked to the Mobile Interdiction Team (MIT). The female has identified him as Avery Flores who is also known as Kawelo.

In a public statement which was shared online, the woman has described that she endured a decade of abuse on hands at the hands of the officer, who is allegedly her former partner and the father of her children.

“This isn’t something I normally do, but I’ve stayed silent for too long. For 10 years, I endured abuse from my children’s father. Please, don’t say “you should’ve just left” , it’s never that simple,” she said.

The woman claimed that after finally leaving the relationship earlier this year, she reported that the harassment continued which forced her into hiding for her own safety.

According to her social media account, the situation took a turn for worse on September 14, 2025, when she was allegedly kidnaped from her place and took to a remote area where she was assaulted for several house. She said that her attacker, who is a licensed firearm holder, utilized his weapon to intimidate and control her during the incident.

She wrote that it was violent, terrifying and humiliating and added that her ex-partner forced her to do things no one should ever have to do. According to her, he took her down a feeder road far from anyone, just bushes, mud and fear.

While sharing photos and videos of abuse marks on her body, the woman said that charges were filed against Flores, including rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault however he still remains employed as a police officer.

Fraser noted that her decision to go public came after the accused began ‘spreading lies’ about her and tried to distort the truth.

“This is not about revenge. This is about truth, healing, and protection for myself,” she said. “I’m done hiding.”

Authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations or the officer’s current status within the department.