Belize: Former Senator and Teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

The arrest follows charges filed after a co-worker reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by the former Senator earlier in the week.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Belize: A 39-year-old Macario Coy, teacher and former Senator for the United Democratic Party (UDP) has been placed under police arrest following sexual assault charges from a co-worker.

According to police reports, the 39-year-old teacher was formally arrested and charged with sexual assault, after he, accompanied by his attorney voluntarily surrendered himself at the Punta Gorda Police Station.

The arrest follows charges that were filed on Friday, November 7, after a  36-year-old Belizean teacher reportedly working with Coy, reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by the former Senator on Tuesday, November 4.

Coy appeared in Belize court where he was granted bail set at $3,000. He is scheduled to appear again before the court on January 20, 2026.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

