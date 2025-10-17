Belize City fisherman fined $19,005 for possession of protected turtle meat

Authorities say the case serves as a warning to others who breach Belize’s Fisheries Regulations.

Belize: A 26-year-old Daniel Marvin Hughes Jr. a Belize City fisherman is facing a hefty penalty after being fined nearly $20,000 for possession of hawksbill turtle meat, a protected species under Belize’s Fisheries Regulations.

According to sources the 26-year-old was fined on Wednesday, October 15 a total of $19,005 after appearing unrepresented before Magistrate Mannon Dennison in Court #6 and pleaded guilty to the possession of the prohibited fish.

After 14 pieces of Hawksbill turtle meat were found in a cooler at his home during an on board inspection of a vessel named “Timeless” by a team of Fisheries officers on Monday, October 13 around 10:30 a.m.

The court reportedly gave Hughes a minimum penalty fine of $5,005 for the offense itself, along with an additional $1,000 fine per piece of turtle meat, totaling $14,000 more and the final amounting to a total of $19,005.

For his crime of being in possession, capturing, and killing of Hawksbill turtle meat, which is strictly prohibited in Belize as the turtles are listed as critically endangered, and their or possession in.

Payment deadlines and penalties

Magistrate Dennison went on to note that the 26-year-old was shown leniency on the offense as he is a first time offender and he was standing to face a maximum penalty of $50,000 or two years in prison.

The court ordered that a total of $5,005 fine be paid by March 31, 2026 or the fisherman will stand to face a year in prison, while the remaining $14,000 is due to be paid by July 31, 2026, or the accused will stand to face distress proceedings.

Case used as warning to others

Hughes' case has been used as a fine example to other fishermen, warning them of the penalty that awaits once they go against the Belize’s Fisheries Regulations which prohibits fishing, capturing, killing, or trading of protected species such as the Hawksbill turtles.