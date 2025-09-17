Belize City Tragedy: 4-year-old Kyra Bennett dies in Arlington Drive House Fire

A neighbor spotted the fire around 4:30 a.m. and alerted 28-year-old Jowel Guerra, a customer care representative and mother of 4-year-old Kyra Bennet, who were asleep on the first floor of their two-story home.

According to the Belize Police Department, a neighbor spotted the fire around 4:30 a.m. and alerted 28-year-old Jowel Guerra, a customer care representative and mother of 4-year-old Kyra Bennet. At the time, Guerra and her daughter were reportedly asleep on the first floor of their two-story home.

According to the police report, Guerra managed to escape, but she left behind her 4-year-old daughter, Kyra Bennett, who was reportedly sleeping beside her when the fire erupted.

The neighbors quickly contacted emergency responders to Arlington Drive, while Guerra and the grandfather of Kyra who had already made their way outside the two story wooden and concrete home tried to save her, although sadly their efforts proved futile and they only ended up getting burned in the process.

Kyra's father, Kyron Bennett, was reportedly not at home during the fire. However, Kyron's sister and his father, Winston Bennett Sr., the homeowner, were present downstairs at the time of the blaze.

According to family reports, emergency responders rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts, the young child tragically lost her life. Upon the emergency responders and the police arrival, they found the upper floor of the two-storey house already engulfed in flames.

With the blaze already completely destroyed the home. After firefighters brought it under control, Scenes of Crime personnel combed the debris, where they discovered the charred remains of the 4-year-old Kyra who perished near the back door of the home.

The blaze also destroyed one vehicle parked near the house and partially damaged another.

Police have launched a fire and death investigation after a tragic early morning blaze claimed the life of the young child in Belize City while heartbreak has struck a Belize City family after the devastating house fire on Arlington Drive claimed the life of 4-year-old Kyra Bennett.

The incident has left the Arlington Drive community in shock, with neighbors and loved ones expressing deep sorrow and offering support to the grieving family.