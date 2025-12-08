2025-12-08 12:42:14
Belize: Brother of PM’s driver shot dead in Orange Walk, police launch major probe 

Residents reported hearing gunshots around 11 pm on Saturday, and when the victim’s common-law wife arrived home at 12:30 am, she found Anglin on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head and the front door open.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: The brother of the Prime Minister’s driver, 45-year-old Beris Nehemaya Anglin, was shot dead inside his residence located at Progress Street in Orange Walk, Belize early Sunday morning.

According to the residents, gunshots were heard in the area around 11 pm on Saturday night and when the victim’s common law wife arrived home at around 12 30 am, she found her house’s front door open and Anglin lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

The wife reported that he had several gunshot injuries and investigators found atleast 14 9mm expended shells from the crime scene. Following the discovery, police reported that they observed the victim in a blue coloured shirt and three-quarter black pants

As of now, no suspects have been detained by the Belize Police officials, and they are continuing their investigation into the murder. Notably, Anglin was the brother of the Prime Minister’s driver and in 2006 he was charged for killing his father however he was not convicted.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the country with several taking to Facebook to express their views. “I can't comprehend how nobody called police in that area? 14 shots is a lot to get people attention,” said a user named Marcelle while another said, “Friends killing friends.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WIC News for more information on this incident.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

