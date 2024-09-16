Quinton de Kock hit maiden century in CPL, places Royals on top 

Barbados: The maiden century of Quinton de Kock in the Caribbean Premier League T20 format paved Barbados Royals toward the victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors. In the ongoing CPL 2024, the Warriors recorded their first defeat by 32 runs on Saturday night at Kensington Oval.



Quinton de Kock recorded the powerful knock of 115 runs in just 68 balls and became the player to score the most runs in the CPL 2024 campaign.



After a first defeat against Trinbago Knight Riders, the Kock returned the winning streak back to the Royals with his memorable batting at the home ground.



With the victory, Quinton de Kock received huge appreciation for his performance and became the “Player of the Match.” Some exceptional spells were seen by the viewers from the performance of the South African player as he hit eight fours and nine sixes, playing with a strike rate of 169.1.



At the starting, Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and decided to bowl first, making Royals set the target of 206 with the loss of 6 wickets. Quinton de Kock was supported by Jason Holder and Kadeem Alleyne who scored 28 and 22 runs respectively.



When the Warriors came to chase on the field, the team also showed some exceptional spells with the batting of Shai Hope and Moeen Ali who made 40 and 33 runs respectively.



However, the team was restricted by the bowlers of Barbados Royals with three were taken down by Keshav Maharaj in his four-over bowling.



Jason Holder also took two wickets for Barbados Royals in four overs with 32 runs. The team managed to make only 173 runs in 20 overs with the loss of 5 wickets.



With the victory, Barbados Royals secured the first position in the points table and Guyana Amazon Warriors fell to the third position. The team won four matches and lost one game since the start of their campaign in the CPL 2024 tournament. Due to the better net run rate and 8 points, the Royals clinched the first position.



However, the second position was secured by Saint Lucia Kings who defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the recently held match and won four matches so far. Now, the team gained 8 points and stood in second position of the points table of CPL 2024.



Guyana Amazon Warriors stood in the third position for winning three matches and scored 6 points in the points table.