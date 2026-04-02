Golfer Emily Odwin becomes first Barbadian to compete at Augusta Women’s Amateur

Emily Odwin opened the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with a T15 finish, two strokes under par on her debut round.

Barbadian golf star Emily Odwin has become the first from the island to compete at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The participation of the Barbadian Golfer is a historic milestone for the island nation.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is an annual tournament hosted at the Augusta National Golf Club. The iconic venue has seen the games of many of the world’s top amateur female golfers. The tournament has been one of the most anticipated events in the world of women’s golf with players coming from all over the world to participate.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur started with the first round on April 1. The participation of the Barbadian golfer is putting Barbados in the sport.

In the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Odwin has been placed at T15 after she finished two strokes under par with a score of 70. She scored below par for Hole 3, 11 and 12. To balance her below pars out, she scored above par in the 7th hole.

The youngster performed well for her first ever performance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Experts believe that this was a strong first round performance.

She will tee off for the second round on April 2, 2026 at 10:10 a.m. Barbados time.

Emily Odwin has been competing all over the world and delivered strong performances throughout 2025. She finished second in the 2025 Women's Amateur Latin America in Mexico. She has also finished runner-up in the Caribbean Women's Amateur in Barbados and sixth in the Australian Women's Amateur.

In 2026, she finished second at the 2026 South American Women's Amateur in Argentina. Her performance within the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will continue as the tournament runs till Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Previously, Odwin became the first Barbadian to play in a golf major by qualifying for the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open Championship.