Caribbean leaders congratulate PM Mia Mottley on winning historic 3rd term 

Barbados: Caribbean leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on winning a historic third term after her party Barbados Labour Party (BLP) bagged a victory in the 2026 general election. PM Mottley secured all 30 seats for a third consecutive term, giving a major defeat to major opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew said that the victory assures that the leaders will be deepening the strong and enduring ties between the two countries and will continue their collaboration within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Taking to Facebook he extended his warm congratulations and added, “This outcome reflects the confidence of the people of Barbados in your leadership and vision. We commend your continued dedication to advancing the interests of your nation and to strengthening unity within the CARICOM.”

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated PM Mottley and said that his country values the strong friendship between the two countries and he looks forward to continuing the work to strengthen the region.

“Warm congratulations to my colleague, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on Wednesday's decisive election victory. The people of Barbados have once again placed their trust in your leadership and your ability to guide the country forward during a time that calls for steady hands and bold thinking,” said PM Skerrit.

Saint Lucia’s Philip J Pierre also said that he is looking forward to continuing their collaboration as they strengthen regional cooperation and advance the shared goals of growth, resilience and development across the Caribbean.

He said, “Join me in congratulating Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on their victory. The people of Barbados, for a third consecutive time have placed their confidence in your leadership and vision.”

PM Andrew Holness of Jamaica extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on her re-election and historic third term and added, “Jamaica remains committed to strengthening our partnership as we continue to work together in advancing our shared regional priorities. I look forward to deepening our collaboration and cooperation within CARICOM.”

Apart from this, several other Caribbean leaders extended their wishes to Mia Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party. Here are their messages: