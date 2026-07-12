Caribbean Airlines launches discounted Barbados-Guyana fares for September

Caribbean Airlines is offering limited-time one-way fares between Barbados and Guyana for selected travel dates in September 2026, with Lite fares starting from US$170 and taxes included, subject to availability.

Barbados: Caribbean Airlines is offering travelers discounted fares for flights between Barbados and Guyana during select dates in September 2026.

Travelers can book flights from Barbados to Guyana for as low as US$189 between September 17 to September 19, 2026. Meanwhile, flights from Guyana and Barbados are available from US$170 for travel between September 21 and September 22, 2026.

This offer is limited and subject to terms and conditions. The promotion features one-way Lite fares, which also includes taxes, making it a great option for both business and leisure passengers.

The airline is dedicated to improving their regional connectivity by offering passengers affordable travel options across the Caribbean. Whether travelers are visiting for work, family matters, or a simple getaway, the airline said that the special fares are introduced to make regional travel more accessible for everyone.

“Whatever brings you there, Caribbean Airlines connects you with convenient flights and low fares!” shared Caribbean Airlines via an official Facebook post.

Barbados is known for a mix of pristine beaches, rich history, and vibrant island culture. Visitors may lay and relax at Carlisle Bay and Crane Beach, explore the UNESCO-listed Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison, or discover the island’s underground beauty at the cave of Harrison’s. Animal enthusiasts may go to the Barbados Wildlife Reserve and alcohol enthusiasts can visit the famous Mount Gay Rum Distillery, which is the world’s oldest commercial rum producer.

Adventure seekers can enjoy a different experience in Guyana. These include guided jungle hikes and river expeditions to spotting giant river otters, black caimans and jaguars in their natural habitat. Visitors can also enjoy Indigenous culture by touring Amerindian villages, taste local food, try traditional crafts, and learn their customs.