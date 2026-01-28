Barbados Election 2026: Know full list of candidates filed on Nomination Day 

Several individuals from five political parties filed their nominations for the February 11 general election at centres that closed at 3 pm.

Barbados: The nomination day, on Tuesday, ahead of general election 2026 in Barbados went very smoothly and trouble free as reported by electoral officials. They added that there were no incidents reported at any polling centres islandwide.

The centres which closed at 3 pm saw several individuals from five contesting political parties filing their nominations for the February 11 general election. These parties include the governing Barbados Labour Party (BLP), opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Reform Barbados, Friends of Democracy (FOD) and People’s Coalition for Progress (PCP) which includes alliance of New National Party (NNP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Conservative Barbados Leadership Party (CBLP).

Following the nomination day, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that CARICOM and Commonwealth observers would be invited to monitor the poll and assured that the election will be free and fair.

She was responding to Democratic Labour Party leader Ralph Thorne who questioned the integrity of the elections as well as the accuracy of the electoral list. However, the Prime Minister clearly rejected this and insisted that the law is on the site of the state.

According to the publicly available information, more than 80 candidates representing around nine parties were nominated. Along with that, there was also one independent candidate who filed his nomination for the upcoming poll.

Confirmed Candidates by Constituency

Both the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party features candidates in all 30 constituencies while the new party Friends of Democracy has come out with 12 candidates for the upcoming elections. The alliance of People’s Coalition for Progress will be contesting half the seats, said the party.

Barbados Labour Party Candidates

City of Bridgetown: Michael Lashley

St Andrew: Romel Springer

St George North: Toni Moore

St George South: Dwight Sutherland

St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds

St James North: Chad Blackman

St James South: Sandra Husbands

St John: Charles Griffith

St Joseph: Ryan Brathwaite

St Lucy: Peter Phillips

St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman

St Michael East: Trevor Prescod

St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael

St Michael North East: Mia Amor Mottley

St Michael North West: Neil Rowe

St Michael South: Kirk Humphrey

St Michael South Central: Marsha Caddle

St Michael South East: Santia Bradshaw

St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs

St Michael West Central: Ian Gooding-Edghill

St Peter: Colin Jordan

St Philip North: Sonia Browne

St Philip South: Indar Weir

St Philip West: Kay McConney

St Thomas: Gregory Nicholls

Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams

Christ Church East Central: Ryan Straughn

Christ Church South: Shantal Munro-Knight

Christ Church West: William Duguid

Christ Church West Central: Adrian Forde

Democratic Labour Party candidates

City of Bridgetown: Dale Rowe

St Andrew: Ramon Goodman

St George North: David Walrond

St George South: Felicia Dujon

St James Central: Paul Gibson

St James North: Charles Worrell

St James South: Pedro Greaves

St John: Ralph Thorne

St Joseph: Randall Rouse

St Lucy: Ian Griffith

St Michael Central: Andre Worrell

St Michael East: Ensley Grainger

St Michael North: Dawn-Marie Armstrong

St Michael North East: Jamal Sandiford

St Michael North West: Ryan Walters

St Michael South: Nathaniel Boyce

St Michael South Central: Richard Sealy

St Michael South East: Pedro Shepherde

St Michael West: Damien Fanus

St Michael West Central: James Paul

St Peter: Jason Phillips

St Philip North: Simon Clarke

St Philip South: Neil Marshall

St Philip West: David Estwick

St Thomas: Rolerick Hinds

Christ Church East: Amoy Gilding-Bourne

Christ Church East Central: Quincy Jones

Christ Church South: Corey Greenidge

Christ Church West: Andrew Cave

Christ Church West Central: Rasheed Belgrave

Friends of Democracy candidates

St Philip South – Omar Smith

St Philip North – Anya Lorde

Christ Church East-Central – Dominique Yorke

St Michael West-Central – Katrina Ramsay

St James Central – Terry Thoma

St James North – Steffanie William

St Lucy – Sherland Davis

St Michael Central – Raymond Wiggins

St James South – Matthew Thorne

St Michael North-West – Ricardo Williams

St Michael North – Bertnul Ricardo Harrison

St Philip West – Karina Goodridge

People’s Coalition for Progress candidates

St John: Kemar Stuart (NNP/PCP)

St Michael West: Patsy Nurse (PCP)

Christ Church East Central: Natalie Parris (NNP/PCP)

St Michael East: Carolyn Clarke (UPP/PCP)

St Lucy: Wayne Griffith (PCP)

Christ Church South: Christopher Alleyne (PCP)

St Thomas: Shannon Gonsalves (PCP)

Christ Church East: Ingrid Best (PCP)

While the coalition fielded 15 candidates in total however only the above names has been explicitly named in the available public domain so far. The other PCP candidates are part of the filed 15 but have not yet been individually named and the party is expected to soon announce all the candidates soon.

Meanwhile, Steve Prescott, leader of Reform Barbados has confirmed he will contest a seat in the general election in the Christ Church East area and has also paid the nomination deposit but as of now there is no official list of other candidates who will contesting under this party in the upcoming elections.