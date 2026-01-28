Barbados Election 2026: Know full list of candidates filed on Nomination Day
Several individuals from five political parties filed their nominations for the February 11 general election at centres that closed at 3 pm.
Written by Monika Walker
Barbados: The nomination day, on Tuesday, ahead of general election 2026 in Barbados went very smoothly and trouble free as reported by electoral officials. They added that there were no incidents reported at any polling centres islandwide.
The centres which closed at 3 pm saw several individuals from five contesting political parties filing their nominations for the February 11 general election. These parties include the governing Barbados Labour Party (BLP), opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Reform Barbados, Friends of Democracy (FOD) and People’s Coalition for Progress (PCP) which includes alliance of New National Party (NNP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Conservative Barbados Leadership Party (CBLP).
Following the nomination day, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that CARICOM and Commonwealth observers would be invited to monitor the poll and assured that the election will be free and fair.
She was responding to Democratic Labour Party leader Ralph Thorne who questioned the integrity of the elections as well as the accuracy of the electoral list. However, the Prime Minister clearly rejected this and insisted that the law is on the site of the state.
According to the publicly available information, more than 80 candidates representing around nine parties were nominated. Along with that, there was also one independent candidate who filed his nomination for the upcoming poll.
Confirmed Candidates by Constituency
Both the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party features candidates in all 30 constituencies while the new party Friends of Democracy has come out with 12 candidates for the upcoming elections. The alliance of People’s Coalition for Progress will be contesting half the seats, said the party.
Barbados Labour Party Candidates
City of Bridgetown: Michael Lashley
St Andrew: Romel Springer
St George North: Toni Moore
St George South: Dwight Sutherland
St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds
St James North: Chad Blackman
St James South: Sandra Husbands
St John: Charles Griffith
St Joseph: Ryan Brathwaite
St Lucy: Peter Phillips
St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman
St Michael East: Trevor Prescod
St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael
St Michael North East: Mia Amor Mottley
St Michael North West: Neil Rowe
St Michael South: Kirk Humphrey
St Michael South Central: Marsha Caddle
St Michael South East: Santia Bradshaw
St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs
St Michael West Central: Ian Gooding-Edghill
St Peter: Colin Jordan
St Philip North: Sonia Browne
St Philip South: Indar Weir
St Philip West: Kay McConney
St Thomas: Gregory Nicholls
Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams
Christ Church East Central: Ryan Straughn
Christ Church South: Shantal Munro-Knight
Christ Church West: William Duguid
Christ Church West Central: Adrian Forde
Democratic Labour Party candidates
City of Bridgetown: Dale Rowe
St Andrew: Ramon Goodman
St George North: David Walrond
St George South: Felicia Dujon
St James Central: Paul Gibson
St James North: Charles Worrell
St James South: Pedro Greaves
St John: Ralph Thorne
St Joseph: Randall Rouse
St Lucy: Ian Griffith
St Michael Central: Andre Worrell
St Michael East: Ensley Grainger
St Michael North: Dawn-Marie Armstrong
St Michael North East: Jamal Sandiford
St Michael North West: Ryan Walters
St Michael South: Nathaniel Boyce
St Michael South Central: Richard Sealy
St Michael South East: Pedro Shepherde
St Michael West: Damien Fanus
St Michael West Central: James Paul
St Peter: Jason Phillips
St Philip North: Simon Clarke
St Philip South: Neil Marshall
St Philip West: David Estwick
St Thomas: Rolerick Hinds
Christ Church East: Amoy Gilding-Bourne
Christ Church East Central: Quincy Jones
Christ Church South: Corey Greenidge
Christ Church West: Andrew Cave
Christ Church West Central: Rasheed Belgrave
Friends of Democracy candidates
St Philip South – Omar Smith
St Philip North – Anya Lorde
Christ Church East-Central – Dominique Yorke
St Michael West-Central – Katrina Ramsay
St James Central – Terry Thoma
St James North – Steffanie William
St Lucy – Sherland Davis
St Michael Central – Raymond Wiggins
St James South – Matthew Thorne
St Michael North-West – Ricardo Williams
St Michael North – Bertnul Ricardo Harrison
St Philip West – Karina Goodridge
People’s Coalition for Progress candidates
St John: Kemar Stuart (NNP/PCP)
St Michael West: Patsy Nurse (PCP)
Christ Church East Central: Natalie Parris (NNP/PCP)
St Michael East: Carolyn Clarke (UPP/PCP)
St Lucy: Wayne Griffith (PCP)
Christ Church South: Christopher Alleyne (PCP)
St Thomas: Shannon Gonsalves (PCP)
Christ Church East: Ingrid Best (PCP)
While the coalition fielded 15 candidates in total however only the above names has been explicitly named in the available public domain so far. The other PCP candidates are part of the filed 15 but have not yet been individually named and the party is expected to soon announce all the candidates soon.
Meanwhile, Steve Prescott, leader of Reform Barbados has confirmed he will contest a seat in the general election in the Christ Church East area and has also paid the nomination deposit but as of now there is no official list of other candidates who will contesting under this party in the upcoming elections.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
