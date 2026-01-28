2026-01-28 12:58:55
Barbados Election 2026: Know full list of candidates filed on Nomination Day 

Several individuals from five political parties filed their nominations for the February 11 general election at centres that closed at 3 pm.

Written by Monika Walker

Barbados: The nomination day, on Tuesday, ahead of general election 2026 in Barbados went very smoothly and trouble free as reported by electoral officials. They added that there were no incidents reported at any polling centres islandwide.

The centres which closed at 3 pm saw several individuals from five contesting political parties filing their nominations for the February 11 general election. These parties include the governing Barbados Labour Party (BLP), opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Reform Barbados, Friends of Democracy (FOD) and People’s Coalition for Progress (PCP) which includes alliance of New National Party (NNP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Conservative Barbados Leadership Party (CBLP).

Following the nomination day, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that CARICOM and Commonwealth observers would be invited to monitor the poll and assured that the election will be free and fair.

She was responding to Democratic Labour Party leader Ralph Thorne who questioned the integrity of the elections as well as the accuracy of the electoral list. However, the Prime Minister clearly rejected this and insisted that the law is on the site of the state.

According to the publicly available information, more than 80 candidates representing around nine parties were nominated. Along with that, there was also one independent candidate who filed his nomination for the upcoming poll.

Confirmed Candidates by Constituency 

Both the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party features candidates in all 30 constituencies while the new party Friends of Democracy has come out with 12 candidates for the upcoming elections. The alliance of People’s Coalition for Progress will be contesting half the seats, said the party.

Barbados Labour Party Candidates

  1. City of Bridgetown: Michael Lashley

  1. St Andrew: Romel Springer

  1. St George North: Toni Moore

  1. St George South: Dwight Sutherland

  1. St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds

  1. St James North: Chad Blackman

  1. St James South: Sandra Husbands

  1. St John: Charles Griffith

  1. St Joseph: Ryan Brathwaite

  1. St Lucy: Peter Phillips

  1. St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman

  1. St Michael East: Trevor Prescod

  1. St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael

  1. St Michael North East: Mia Amor Mottley

  1. St Michael North West: Neil Rowe

  1. St Michael South: Kirk Humphrey

  1. St Michael South Central: Marsha Caddle

  1. St Michael South East: Santia Bradshaw

  1. St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs

  1. St Michael West Central: Ian Gooding-Edghill

  1. St Peter: Colin Jordan

  1. St Philip North: Sonia Browne

  1. St Philip South: Indar Weir

  1. St Philip West: Kay McConney

  1. St Thomas: Gregory Nicholls

  1. Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams

  1. Christ Church East Central: Ryan Straughn

  1. Christ Church South: Shantal Munro-Knight

  1. Christ Church West: William Duguid

  1. Christ Church West Central: Adrian Forde

Democratic Labour Party candidates

  1. City of Bridgetown: Dale Rowe

  1. St Andrew: Ramon Goodman

  1. St George North: David Walrond

  1. St George South: Felicia Dujon

  1. St James Central: Paul Gibson

  1. St James North: Charles Worrell

  1. St James South: Pedro Greaves

  1. St John: Ralph Thorne

  1. St Joseph: Randall Rouse

  1. St Lucy: Ian Griffith

  1. St Michael Central: Andre Worrell

  1. St Michael East: Ensley Grainger

  1. St Michael North: Dawn-Marie Armstrong

  1. St Michael North East: Jamal Sandiford

  1. St Michael North West: Ryan Walters

  1. St Michael South: Nathaniel Boyce

  1. St Michael South Central:  Richard Sealy

  1. St Michael South East: Pedro Shepherde

  1. St Michael West: Damien Fanus

  1. St Michael West Central: James Paul

  1. St Peter: Jason Phillips

  1. St Philip North: Simon Clarke

  1. St Philip South: Neil Marshall

  1. St Philip West: David Estwick

  1. St Thomas: Rolerick Hinds

  1. Christ Church East: Amoy Gilding-Bourne

  1. Christ Church East Central: Quincy Jones

  1. Christ Church South: Corey Greenidge

  1. Christ Church West: Andrew Cave

  1. Christ Church West Central: Rasheed Belgrave

Friends of Democracy candidates 

  1. St Philip South – Omar Smith

  1. St Philip North – Anya Lorde

  1. Christ Church East-Central – Dominique Yorke

  1. St Michael West-Central – Katrina Ramsay

  1. St James Central – Terry Thoma

  1. St James North – Steffanie William

  1. St Lucy – Sherland Davis

  1. St Michael Central – Raymond Wiggins

  1. St James South – Matthew Thorne

  1. St Michael North-West – Ricardo Williams

  1. St Michael North – Bertnul Ricardo Harrison

  1. St Philip West – Karina Goodridge

People’s Coalition for Progress candidates

  1. St John: Kemar Stuart (NNP/PCP)

  1. St Michael West: Patsy Nurse (PCP)

  1. Christ Church East Central: Natalie Parris (NNP/PCP)

  1. St Michael East: Carolyn Clarke (UPP/PCP)

  1. St Lucy: Wayne Griffith (PCP)

  1. Christ Church South: Christopher Alleyne (PCP)

  1. St Thomas: Shannon Gonsalves (PCP)

  1. Christ Church East: Ingrid Best (PCP)

While the coalition fielded 15 candidates in total however only the above names has been explicitly named in the available public domain so far. The other PCP candidates are part of the filed 15 but have not yet been individually named and the party is expected to soon announce all the candidates soon.

Meanwhile, Steve Prescott, leader of Reform Barbados has confirmed he will contest a seat in the general election in the Christ Church East area and has also paid the nomination deposit but as of now there is no official list of other candidates who will contesting under this party in the upcoming elections.

