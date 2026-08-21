Team Bahamas Wins 129 Medals at 30th Goodwill Swimming Championships

Eight year old Nia Ferguson is one of the super stars at the competition, having won eight gold medals out of the nine events she participated and set a new meet record in the Girls’ 8-and-under 100m Individual Medley with a time of 1:22.58.

Bahamas: Team Bahamas wins fourth consecutive overall medal haul at 30th Goodwill Swimming Championships in Trinidad and Tobago, collecting 129 medals

Bahamas secured 55 gold, 45 silver and 29 bronze medals, with five divisions winning medals as Team Bahamas posted a 5th consecutive overall medal haul at the regional meet

The swimmers were feted in a homecoming reception ceremony at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex on Monday, August 18, 2026, as Prime Minister Philip Davis congratulated the swimmers for their performance at the meet and praised their standard at the Goodwill.

Eight year old Nia Ferguson is one of the super stars at the competition, having won eight gold medals out of the nine events she participated and set a new meet record in the Girls’ 8-and-under 100m Individual Medley with a time of 1:22.58.

She beat the previous meet record of 1:24.28 by 1.70 seconds and finished first, and Ferguson also won the 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events in the same age group, with the young swimmer also winning three relays.

Ferguson, who won the high point honours for the Girls’ 8-and-under division, was joined by her teammates Mason Sadowski (Boys’ 8-and-under), Hannah Astwood (Girls’ 11-12), Fraser Menzies (Boys’ 11-12) and Helsinki Mitchell (Girls’ 13-14) as the winners of the High Point Trophy.

Sadowski won four individual events for the Boys’ 8-and-under division. Astwood won five individual events to top the Girls’ 11-12 age group, with three relays wins, with the 50m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 50m backstroke. Menzies added three first-place finishes, which included the 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke to win the High Point Trophy for the Boys’ 11-12 age group.

The Bahamas captured the Girls’ and Boys’ 13-14 50m backstroke events as Mitchell won the Girls’ 13-14 50m backstroke final and Da’Kari Cooper captured the Boys’ 13-14 50m backstroke title.

Head coach Dwayne Davis who has been at the helm of the Goodwill programme for the past four years feels that the win is the result of the swimmers working together as a team.