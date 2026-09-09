Search ends in tragedy as four aboard missing Bahamas-Miami flight are found dead

The deceased were named as Mario Lamar Sr. an 80-year-old pilot, his wife Lili Lamar, 79 and their grandchildren Sofia “Sofi” Sosa, 28 and Christian Sosa, 22.

Bahamas: The four missing people on board a small aircraft that went missing while en route from the Bahamas to Florida have been discovered dead, bringing the search to an end for the missing family members, relatives and the Bahamian authorities confirmed the development on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The deceased were named as Mario Lamar Sr. an 80-year-old pilot, his wife Lili Lamar, 79 and their grandchildren Sofia “Sofi” Sosa, 28 and Christian Sosa, 22.

In a follow-up update the family of the deceased stated that relatives with the assistance by civilians who joined the effort after being asked for help, carried out a search-and-recovery operation and eventually spotted all four victims.

The relatives recovered the bodies and brought them aboard their personal vessels. The family is now coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard to bring the bodies of the deceased back home and has appealed for personal space as they grieve their loss.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered from the waters near the North Andros Island, close by the aircraft’s last known location. According to the reports Sofia Sosa was one of the first victims among the four to be located during the search by the relatives aboard private vessels along with the remaining three individuals who were subsequently recovered.

The PA-34 five-seat aircraft was the U.S. aircraft registered as N212ML. It took off from the Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands on Monday morning and was en route to Miami Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Bahamian police and air-traffic control personnel lost communication with the aircraft about 13 miles west of Andros Island. Following which authorities later stated that aircraft may have gone down in water off Red Bays, North Andros.

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated in assisting the search operation with the Bahamian authority after the request was made. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft was deployed to the area for the search operation. However, unfavourable weather conditions disrupted the official search operation.

According to the relatives, 80 year-old Mario Lamar had more than 40 years of piloting experience. Currently the cause of the aircraft’s missing status and crash has yet to be determined by officials.