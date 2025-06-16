Bahamas: Toddler hospitalised after near-drowning incident

The toddler who was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition is now reported to be stable following treatment

Bahamas: The police officials in the Bahamas have launched an investigation in a near drowning incident which took place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at a beach located on West Bay Street. The incident reportedly resulted in a young child being hospital in a severe condition.

According to preliminary reports, a toddler was found with his face down in the water near the shoreline of the beach. The child was immediately pulled from the water by other beachgoers and was seen to be facing some difficulty in breathing.

They immediately made a report with the emergency medical services who responded and transported the child to the hospital where the authorities have now listed him in a stable condition.

Following this tragic incident, the police officials are once again reminded parents and guardians to remain vigilant when children are near water. They added that constant adult supervision and safety measures are necessary at pools, beaches and any other bodies of water to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, several locals across the Bahamas also took to Facebook to urge the parents not to send their children alone near the beach. “If you're there ensure that you are in the water with them or literally standing near them. The waters are dangerous, and children SHOULD ALWAYS BE SUPERVISED,” said RA Barnett while another user said, “Long storey short legislate and put on the books that no child can enter the waters with or without an adult without arm floating bands, life jackets or any other deemed safe floating device. PROTECT OUR CHILDREN IMMEDIATELY.”

Last year also, the country recorded several drowning incidents, four of which claimed lives of individuals including a male toddler and a five-year-old boy. A 72-year man and a 39-year-old woman also became the victims of the drowning incidents in 2024.