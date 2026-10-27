2026-10-27 21:36:04
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Bahamas: Search suspended for missing 15-year-old near Harbour Island amid rough seas

A 15-year-old boy remains missing after he and another teenager reportedly encountered difficulties in rough waters near Harbour Island in The Bahamas, prompting a search operation that was suspended because of dangerous sea conditions.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: The search operation for a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing has been halted due to the dangerous sea conditions on Sunday evening as the dangerously rough seas interrupted the rescue efforts.

According to the reports, Police officials noted that the teenagers entered the water at a beach on Harbour Island despite the hazardous sea conditions.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. police officers at the Harbour Island Police Station were informed that the two boys encountered severe difficulties in heavy wave conditions.

Officials noted that one of the boys was able to make his way back to the shore. However, the 15-year-old could not do the same as he didn’t return.

Following the reports, a boat was dispatched to search for the missing teen but the search was suspended due to harsh weather conditions.

Police officers, along with the assistance from members of the community were also searching along the shoreline, however were unable to locate the boy.

Further reports noted that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) have been alerted.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the community as a user commented, “My condolences but whyyyy? Please parents talk to your children and encourage them to make wiser decisions. I know I'm gonna piss off plenty but from you see the water raging why go in this is such a tragedy my heart hurts for his family.”

Another user commented, “MY GOD help! What's wrong with us? I have never heard of more frequent drowning as it is now. Bahamians and Visitors, note the frequent anger roaring of the sea. It's dangerous. Let's not be tempted to challenge her angry waves. She is not favourable to us. And God is yet not pleased with us Bahamas. It's the troublesome times that we are in. Father I pray for your comfort for those grieving lost of the son.”

Officers noted that search efforts will be continuing as soon as possible given the weather conditions.

Further investigations into the matter are continuing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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