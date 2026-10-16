Bahamas Police seize high-powered firearm and marijuana; Five men detained

Five men were taken into custody after police seized a high-powered firearm, ammunition and approximately 1.1 pounds of suspected marijuana during a search in Riviera Lane, New Providence.

Bahamas: The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has officially informed about seizing a high-powered firearm, ammunition and around 1.1 pounds of anticipated alleged marijuana while conducting an operation on Riviera Lane, New Providence on Thursday, October 15.

According to the press release issued by the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Friday, five men whose ages range from 19, 19, 20, 25 and 30 were held in police custody in accordance with the investigation.

Officers deployed to the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Task Force, supported by the Canine Support Unit, carried out the operation after getting information. Just before 1:00 p.m., officers reached a residence on Riviera Lane and served two men with a search warrant.

Based on the initial police report, during an inspection of the front room, police recovered a high-powered firearm consisting of ammunition hidden behind a white freezer. The two men, aged 19 and 30 were later taken into the police custody in relation with the reported possession of an unauthorised firearm and ammunition.

Police continued the search operation in the residence with assistance from a canine unit. In the course of the search, officers allegedly spotted multiple plastic wrapping consisting of suspected marijuana at different sections of the property, as well as extra ammunition rounds. Both men were issued further cautions concerning the items discovered.

Responding to the further information, officers later arrested three more men, aged at 19, 20 and 25 in association with the incident. Police informed that all three men assisted the investigators as inspection persisted.

According to the RBPF, the firearm and ammunition were seized and are expected to be examined for investigative purposes. The suspected marijuana was measured at around 1.1 pounds with a calculated street value of US$1,100.

The Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Task Force is a collaborative measure involving the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Bahamas Customs, the Department of Immigration and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police have made an appeal to the members of the public that anyone with the relevant information can contact the authorities through 911,999. The matter is still under an investigation.