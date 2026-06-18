Bahamas: 63-year-old found dead in Burnt Home as Police Launch Murder Investigation

Firefighters discovered the victim with stab wounds inside his burning home, prompting police to investigate the early morning blaze as a possible arson-related killing.

Bahamas: A 63-year-old man was found dead inside his residence at Nassau Village after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in what police are treating as a possible homicide investigation.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) identified the victim as Perry Cox, who has been living in the community for several years. Residents described him as a well respected and caring individual.

The officers said that they responded to a structure fire at a lime green and white single story stone townhouse on Lee Street at around 2:00 am. Three fire engine units were dispatched to the scene immediately.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. They forced their way into the affected apartment while trying to bring the blaze under control.

During the search, they found Cox lying unresponsive by the front door. He was removed from the residence, declared dead before he could be taken to a hospital by the Emergency Response personnel.

RBPF said that the home suffered great damage during the fire. Further examination of the body revealed visible stab wounds, leading investigators to suspect foul play. Chief Superintendent Sheria King said that an investigation has been launched into a possible arson attack.

Residents, who were living in the duplex, said that they got worried when they smelled smoke and immediately reported it to the authorities. They also tried reaching Cox but received no response.

The tenants, who lived in the Nassau Village community for about 20 years, said that they have been greatly affected by the tragedy. They also think that Cox may have been a victim of an attack inside his home by someone known to him.

Investigators from the Fire Services Department and the Criminal Investigation Division are still at the scene of the incident. An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.

Member of Parliament for Nassau Village and Chairman of the Public Beaches and Parks Authority, Jamahl Strachan, identified the victim in the Parliament and said that he was a community builder.

Strachan sent his sympathies to Cox’s family and asked the residents to resolve their differences peacefully. “As we would have now lost not only a community builder but also a strong advocate in the constituency, a father, an uncle, and I just express sincerest condolences to his family but also to my constituency as we've truly lost the pillar. So may his soul rest in peace and rise in glory,” he said.

Police investigations remain ongoing.