Bahamas: 32nd Wine & Art Festival returns this weekend with 50+ global wines

The Bahamas National Trust is all set to host one of their most popular fundraisers this weekend. The 32nd edition of the annual Wine & Art Festival, taking place from October 5-6 at The Retreat, Village Road, will be an ultimate fun event, keeping attendees entertained from noon till 10 pm.

Headlining the event will be Essence Band, The Expressions Band, Sacha The Duchess, and many more amazing performers. From Jazz Fusion to Reggae Rockers, R&B hits to party favourites, the festival will have something for every music lover.

The festival will feature over 40 local artists and vendors, 50+ global wines and champagnes as well as After Party at Heineken Beer Garden. There will also be live music and performances along with a number of food and culinary demonstrations.

Senior Communications Officer of BNT Elijah Sands noted that people are going to love this festival. He added, "This year, we have some new and exciting features that welcome visitors to the wine and art festival. That is, we will have over 50 wines that people can actually sample in the main event."

Sands further highlighted that there will also be a brand-new High Noon Lounge, which is a seltzer that people are going to enjoy really, and this special lounge area is dedicated to that.

He also informed the Bahamians that while tickets can also be purchased at the door but it is advised to purchase them before the festival at Bntevents.com in order to avoid long lines.

This major fundraiser supports the Bahamas National Trust's efforts to preserve natural resources and celebrate the beauty of The Bahamas. 

In addition to this, this year, the attendees will have the chance to enjoy three unique experiences, each offering something special for every guest each day. The festival will comprise of main festival, VIP LVMH Champagne Lounge and Heineken Beer Garden Afterparty. 

The schedule of the annual Wine & Art 2024 is as follows:


Main Festival (12 pm - 7 pm)
Indulge in a curated journey "from vine to wine" with over 60 wines, Bahamian art, local vendors, live music, delicious food vendors, culinary demonstrations, and the all-new High Noon Lounge.

VIP LVMH Champagne Lounge (5 pm - 7 pm)
Elevate your experience in the exclusive LVMH Lounge. Sip on Veuve Clicquot, Chandon, and crafted champagne cocktails made with Hennesy and Belverde. There's limited capacity in the VIP Champagne Lounge, so secure the spot today.

Heineken Beer Garden Afterparty (7pm - 10pm)
The fun doesn't stop when the sun sets. Keep the night alive with unlimited Heineken beer, a cash bar, and a DJ Tank at the official afterparty of Wine & Art.

The BNT is encouraging everyone to be part of the fun and get the chance to taste amazing wines limitless from around the world while listening to live music, admiring the local artists, and enjoying the authentic tacos by 'Mexican Station'. 

