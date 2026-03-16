2026-03-16 10:44:23
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Petrol prices to remain unchanged in Antigua and Barbuda despite global oil price spike 

Motorists will continue paying $14.50 per gallon for gasoline and $14.25 for diesel, with officials confirming the rates remain stable for now.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda has made a major announcement, stating that petrol prices will remain at the same levels despite the recent spike in global oil price in the wake of the war in the Middle East.

He said that motorists in Antigua and Barbuda will continue to pay $14.50 per gallon for gasoline and $14.25 for diesel and the prices will remain stable as of now.

According to the Prime Minister, the government will cushion the impact on motorists by absorbing the raised costs on imports of finished petroleum products instead of passing them to the citizens.

The announcement was made during the Browne and Browne Show on Pointe Broadcasting Network on Saturday afternoon in which he told listeners that the decision means government will be collecting less revenues from the special consumption taxes on these imports.

PM Browne noted that the move is aimed at protecting the cost of living for residents as well as maintaining economic stability in the country.

Notably, the BBC News said that oil prices climbed back above $100 per barrel on Tuesday after the new supreme leader of Iran vowed to keep blocking the major Strait of Hormuz shipping route. Brent crude also increased around 9 percent in volatile trading after it reached $101.4 per barrel.

The United States of America and Israel launched attacks on Iran two weeks ago and this triggered retaliatory strikes by Iran on US bases in nations of the Persian Gulf and Israel.

The escalating conflict has also caused serious disruptions in global energy markets as analysts are warning that restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz could significantly affect oil supply worldwide. Nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply normally passes through this narrow shipping route which makes it one of the most critical energy chokepoints in the global economy.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Michelle Bachelet, President of Chile.
Uncategorised

President of Chile starts state visit to St Lucia today

2026-03-16 10:02:06

Uncategorised

Tufton says Jamaica health ministry improving protocols on health alerts

2026-03-16 10:02:06

Uncategorised

Ad hoc measures desperate attempt to distract from public pressure, says...

2026-03-16 10:02:06

Dominica revises income tax filing date, new due date is May 31, 2022
Uncategorised

Dominica revises income tax filing date, new due date is May 31, 2022

2026-03-16 10:02:06

PM Roosevelt Skerrit lands in Guyana to attend Agri-Investment Forum & Expo
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit lands in Guyana to attend Agri-Investment Forum & Ex...

2026-03-16 10:02:06

Antigua and Barbuda

World’s Toughest Row: Netherlands completes 3000 miles in 37 days, finish...

2026-03-16 10:02:06

Guyana

Guyana: 15-year-old mother critical after being stabbed over 25 times by...

2026-03-16 10:02:06

Bahamas

Bahamas: Two Injured in shooting at Eleuthera; three arrested

2026-03-16 10:02:06