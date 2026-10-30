Explora III makes inaugural call to Antigua and Barbuda, bringing 848 passengers ashore

The luxury cruise ship, part of the Explora Journeys fleet, is scheduled to return to Antigua four more times, with calls planned every two weeks.

Antigua and Barbuda: Luxury cruise ship Explora III made its inaugural call to Antigua and Barbuda on October 29, 2026, bringing a total of 848 passengers to the nation.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Live shared the update through a social media post, noting, “Antigua and Barbuda welcomed EXPLORA III on her inaugural call to the destination, marking an exciting addition to our cruise calendar and bringing 848 passengers ashore to experience the warmth, beauty and rich culture of our islands.”

The arrival was led by Captain Pietro Sinisi, as the destination welcomed the newest ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, which entered service approximately three months ago.

Explora III will return to Antigua four more times, as the calls have been scheduled every two weeks, giving tourists more opportunities to experience all the island’s 365 beaches, historic landmarks and culture.

“This is just the beginning! EXPLORA III is scheduled to return to Antigua four more times, with calls every two weeks, creating further opportunities for visitors to discover our 365 beaches, historic landmarks, vibrant culture and distinctive island experiences,” the post noted.

The officials also welcomed Captain Sinisi and his crew, along with all the passengers, noting that they look forward to the ship’s return.

“We extend a warm welcome to Captain Sinisi, his crew and all passengers. We look forward to welcoming EXPLORA III back to our shores!”

Explora III is the third ship of six being built for the luxury ocean travel brand Explora Journeys, part of the MSC Group. It was handed over from the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy on July 23, 2026 and launched on her maiden voyage from Barcelona on August 3, 2026.

It is the largest ship in the fleet, at 19.2 metres longer than its sister ships Explora I and II, it is also the first LNG-capable vessel. Explora III can carry up to 922 guests across its 463 suites.

MSC Group is investing over €3.5 billion into the brand. All six ships are being built by Fincantieri. Three more ships will join the fleet between 2027 and 2028, Explora IV, V and VI.