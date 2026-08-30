2026-09-27 08:08:12
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Antigua and Barbuda braces for heavy rain as Dolly remnants move through region

A flash flood watch is in effect, with several inches of rain possible and locally higher totals.

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda is experiencing an unstable weather as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly move through the eastern Caribbean, triggering heavy showers, thunderstorms, strong winds and dangerous marine conditions.

The weather system is not any longer a tropical storm and has weakened to a strong tropical wave, however meteorologists alert that it still contains sufficient moisture and atmospheric instability to bring locally severe rainfall.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service has released a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas, with the advisory in effect during midday Sunday, August 30.

The service warned that rainfall linked to the remnants of Dolly may result in 2 to 5 inches with locally heavier rainfall totals possible over a short period. This type of rainfall could bring flash flooding, specifically in areas with inadequate drainage.

The national weather outlook had previously expected 25-75 millimetres (1 to 3 inches) of rainfall as the tropical wave moves through the region. The latest regional updates shows that rainfall of 1 to 4 inches can possibly happen during the latest period, pointing to the possibility for locally heavier accumulations.

The primary threats are flash flooding, hazardous driving conditions, poor visibility and lightning strikes. Officials have specifically tracked low-lying communities and nearby areas vulnerable to flooding. Vehicle drivers are urged to be cautious amid heavy rainfall and avoid roads overrun by floodwaters.

High winds are another risk. Winds are predicted at roughly 12 to 21 mph from the southeast with wind gusts approaching at around 40 mph, particularly while more intense showers and thunderstorms. These circumstances could damage trees, outdoor objects and temporary structures that are not secured.

Maritime conditions are also projected to worsen. The latest updates show seas of around 7 to 10 feet, leading to small-craft warning. Boaters, fishermen and those involved in recreational boating activities should consider specific carefulness and follow official marine marine condition updates before heading offshore.

The National Hurricane Centre also earlier informed that Dolly had lost strength and became an open tropical wave.

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Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

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