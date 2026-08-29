2026-09-27 08:08:59
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Tropical Storm Dolly weakens into tropical wave, flash flood threat looms over Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Dolly has weakened and lost its tropical-storm features and degraded, evolving into an open tropical wave but its remnants could cause flash floods, gale-force winds along with extremely rough seas to the Leeward Islands this weekend. 

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Caribbean: Residents based in the Leeward Islands are being urged to continue monitoring the remnant of the Tropical Storm Dolly by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), as the weather system moves swiftly westward in the direction of the eastern Caribbean.

Although, the weather conditions have been transformed since the preliminary alerts. According to the NHC stated on Friday,  Dolly has weakened and lost its tropical-storm features and degraded, evolving into an open tropical wave.

Dolly originated across the central tropical Atlantic on Thursday, August 27, emerging into the fourth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane period. Dolly was located about 1,555 miles east of the Leeward Islands. During its extreme cycle, the weather system had the highest persistent winds at around 40 miles per hour and was approaching west at roughly 24 miles per hour.

The storm was initially projected to move into the Leeward Islands over the weekend, which subsequently prompted the officials and residents to monitor the movement of the storm. However, escalating vertical windflow and drier air disturbed Dolly’s movement which led to rapid weakening of the storm.

Now, the NHC identifies the weather system as a significant tropical wave instead of a tropical storm. Though, the storm’s remnants are currently projected to move toward waters of the east of the Leeward Islands on Saturday, at where Dolly could cause gale-force winds along with extremely rough seas.

As the changing conditions are identified, the main threat is now heavy rainfall rather than the persistent tropical storm winds. The NHC stated, rainfall related to the Dolly’s remnants may begin impacting the Leewards Islands from Saturday night into Sunday.

The weather system could possibly impact the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, alongside circumstances potentially spanning to Hispaniola by Sunday and Monday. Weather specialists warned that the cycles of heavy rainfall could prompt flash flooding, specifically in hilly and higher-altitude areas.

NHC, also stated that Dolly is not projected to retain its tropical-storm state while it nears the islands. However, rough seas and strong gusty winds amid thunderstorms could also occur.

Author Profile

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Details to follow when 'ink bearing our signature has dried'
Uncategorised

Dominica PM confident of direct flights from USA by 2018

2017-07-29 11:59:37

Dominica Labour Party launched its candidate for Salybia Constituency on Sunday.
Uncategorised

Pink shoes I have are very shiny one, says PM Skerrit at Salybia candidat...

2019-09-09 12:08:20

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis government to regularise STEP workers in first quarter...

2021-12-23 05:05:57

Uncategorised

Guyana acquires 2 Dornier 228 planes from India to strengthen Defence For...

2024-04-01 09:47:34

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority welcomed MV Fram of Hurtigruten Expeditions on its inaugural voyage on April 23, 2024
Uncategorised

MV Fram of Hurtigruten Expeditions makes maiden visit to Saint Lucia

2024-04-24 13:12:25

"This is just the beginning," the organisers declared, urging carnival enthusiasts to brace for more.
Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nevis Culturama 51 Returns: Caribbean’s ultimate summer celebration set f...

2025-05-21 08:34:29

Police confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as 17-year-old schoolboy Kimani Dyer and 21-year-old Kershawn Edwards.
Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Teenager among two found shot dead in Arima bushes, investigati...

2025-08-02 11:11:15

Twenty-year-old Khalifa Tobias and her common-law husband Shannon Miller are reportedly being questioned by homicide officers after the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo.
Trinidad and Tobago

Mother, stepfather remain in custody after Angelo Plaza murder confession...

2026-05-23 09:30:06