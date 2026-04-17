Air Peace launches new Antigua-Lagos flight route

Air Peace will operate twice-monthly flights connecting Antigua and Barbuda with Lagos via Barbados starting May 25, 2026.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Nigeria-based airline, Air Peace, has introduced new flight services operating twice a month between Antigua and Barbuda and Lagos to increase its Caribbean operations. These new flights will commence on May 25, 2026.

The airline said that the flights will be operated on the last two Mondays of every month. Passengers will depart from Antigua at 9:00 am and will reach Barbados at 10:20 am. The flight will leave Barbados at 11:50 am and arrive in Lagos at 02:20 am.

Flights will leave Lagos at 6:00 am and will arrive in Barbados and at 10:10 am. The final flight of the journey will depart at 11:40 am and will land in Antigua at 13:00 pm.

“Think powdery white sands, turquoise waters stretching endlessly, and the rhythm of island life that moves to the beat of world-famous carnivals. From the electric energy of Antigua’s cultural festivals to the soulful vibes and historic charm of Barbados, every moment is an experience waiting to unfold,” said Air Peace.

Air Peace is the largest airline in Nigeria and West Africa. It also operates over 20 domestic routes and 10 regional routes. They also run many international flights. Its fleet includes Boeing 777s, Airbus A330s, and Embraer aircraft.

Air Peace is also investing in the Caribbean market. The company’s subsidiary, Air Peace Caribbean, owns a 70% stake in LIAT 2020. The government of Antigua and Barbuda has the other 30% of its shares.

The LIAT 2020 took its maiden flight to Castries, Saint Lucia in August 2024. This partnership has also improved regional air travel and made travel easier between different island nations.

The introduction of these new flights will also enhance commerce between West Africa and the Caribbean. This will promote commercial travel in both regions.