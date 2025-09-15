WWE’s Ava Raine sparks outrage over Instagram post on Charlie Kirk’s murder, refuses to apologize
Conservative influencers criticized Ava's comments as disgusting, classless, and a stark example of how cruel people can be.
United States: Simone Garcia Johnson, also known as Ava Raine in the WWE, has faced backlash after sharing a controversial Instagram story regarding Charlie Kirk's death. As the daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, she's garnered significant attention.
Following the death of 31-year-old Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, Ava Raine, the WWE star posted on her story writing “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive,” instead of giving her condolences, a comment that triggered massive backlash from Kirk’s supporters.
Instead of withdrawing the comment, the WWE star further buckled down on her comment saying “And I’ll stand behind this. Be kind, now more than ever,” noting that she will not be apologising for her comment that was viewed as a direct jab at Kirk’s legacy.
The death of Charlie Kirk has drawn both local and international attention worldwide after the American politician, activist and author was shot and murdered on Wednesday, September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.
and i’ll stand behind this.— A V A (@avawwe_) September 11, 2025
be kind, now more than ever. https://t.co/uMS6JyECHB
While some have offered their condolences to the family of the 31-year-old father of two including President Donald Trump and multiple ex-presidents. Some who did not agree with the conservative mindset of the prominent politician, did take to social media rejoicing over the news of his death.
Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA, bringing more young, conservative evangelical Christians into politics as effective activists. He was reported to also be a confidant of US President Donald Trump died after being shot while speaking at a university.
With the alleged shooter identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson being captured on Thursday 11, for the death of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Following police investigations that revealed that the 22-year-old was seen hours before the shooting walking near Utah Valley University (UVU) hours before the attack in different clothing.
Entering the campus, doing the shooting and changing into different clothes before coming out of the University again after shooting Kirk at 12:23 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
According to police reports after examining the crime scene, one bullet casing reportedly had the message, “Hey, fascist! Catch!”
Tyler Robinson is currently being held without bail in a Utah jail on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. With formal charges yet to be filed. As the suspect is set to appear in court on Tuesday September 16.
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
