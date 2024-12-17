‘What We Do in the Shadows’ bids farewell to fans after 6 seasons

The show started airing on FX (American TV channel) with the first episode of season 1 airing on March 27, 2019.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ finally came to an end after six seasons with the finale episode releasing on Monday, December 16, leaving behind a legacy to cherish.

The series is about four vampires who live together on an Island called Staten Island and fight with other supernatural beings and with each other.

A scene from What We Do in the Shadows What We Do in the Shadows is a brain child Jemaine Clement and has 6 seasons with a total of 61 episodes with duration of 20-30 minutes per episode.

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 finale episode

Final episode of What We Do in the Shadows was named ‘The Finale’ with the vampires bickering until the end of their lives.

The finale kept the show’s humor, comedic gags, one liners, absurdity, and a mix of character reflections.

With themes of growth and change, the mockumentary series gave the fans a humorous ending instead of a sentimental one, leaving them with a mix of laughter and nostalgia.

Episode Guide for Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows

· S6 E1 : The return of Jerry (fifth vampire roommate)

· S6 E2 : Headhunting (Guillermo gets a new job)

· S6 E3 : Sleep Hypnosis (Fight for who gets to use the empty room)

· S6 E4 : The Railroad (Laszlo and Collin helps neighbor find a job at the railroad)

· S6 E5 : Nandor’s Army (Vampires go for a mission to retrieve Nando)

· S6 E6 : Laszlo’s Father (his ghost returns to make amends)

· S6 E7 : March Madness (Laszlo and Nandor fight the demon possessing their neighbor)

· S6 E8 : P.I. Undercover: New York (Colin and Nadja have a couples’ night)

· S6 E9 : Come Out and Play (The vampires get blamed for a murder)

· S6 E10 : The Promotion (Vampires celebrate Guillermo’s promotion)

· S6 E11 : The Finale (A surprising twist)

All about What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is an American comedy horror mockumentary (based on fictional events but in the form of a documentary) TV series, created by Jemaine Clement and is based on a 2005 short film with same name.

What We Do in the Shadows The teaser trailers for season 1 of the show were released on October 31, 2018, with the official trailer being released on February 4, 2019.

Cast and Characters in Season 6

The main cast of the show includes Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillen (Guillermo), and Mark Proksch (Colin).

Matt Berry (Laszlo) The season had some guest actors starring as well – Steve Coogan (Laszlo’s father), Jon Glaser (demon), and Kevin Pollack (Cal Bodian, lead actor of TV series P.I. Undercover: New York).

Previous seasons of What We Do in the Shadows

· Season 1 : March 27, 2019 – May 29, 2019 (10 episodes)

· Season 2 : April 15, 2020 – June 10, 2020 (10 episodes)

· Season 3 : September 2, 2021 – October 28, 2021 (10 episodes)

· Season 4 : July 12, 2022 – September 6, 2022 (10 episodes)

· Season 5 : July 13, 2023 – August 31, 2023 (10 episodes)

· Season 6 : October 21, 2024 – December 16, 2024 (11 episodes)