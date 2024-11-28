American actor Jensen Ackles shares sneak-peak into highly anticipated ‘Countdown’ series

He confirmed during the event that the series is set to release in June 2025.

Jensen Ackles teased his fans by recently sharing a little update about his upcoming thriller series on Amazon Prime Video, “Countdown”, during a Creation Entertainment event.

Following this major news, the actor shared some behind the scenes from the set on his official Instagram page that created immense happiness and excitement among his fans.

The Instagram thread consisted of 10 photos and in one of the images he was seen posing with his co-star Jessica Camacho next to an SUV.

Some of the other photos showed him with his other co-stars, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu and Elliot Knight while filming.

The Post was captioned, “We are well on our way here and having a blast. That’s what it’s all about.”

He further wished Black Friday to his fans asking them to keep watching for further updates regarding the series.

Jensen Ackles shared BTS from his upcoming series "Countdown" Fans reaction

Fans are eagerly waiting for further updates on the show while they speculate the plot, trying to figure the storyline.

Fans commented under Jensen Ackles post with, “GOD HE LOOKS SO COOL!!!!” , “IM SO EXCITED OMG”, and “So excited to see Countdown.”

Jensen’s post with behind the scene images has 932k likes, 6559 comments and 21.2k shares as of 28 November.

It is safe to say that the series has gained a lot of attention by fans of actors and fans of thriller shows itself.

Who is Jensen Ackles?

Jensen Ackles is an American actor and musician born in 1978 in Dallas, United States of America.

He is best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the series Supernatural and as Ben in The Boys, both on Amazon Prime Video.

Jensen started his career as a model since the age of 4 and started his acting career in 1996 with Wishbone.

About the show - Countdown

Countdown is directed by Derek Haas and stars Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video in June2025

The show is about an LAPD officer, Meachum who joined a secret task force to investigate a suspicious murder but ends up uncovering a sinister plot that put the entire city with millions of people in danger.

Packed with action scenes and talented actors, the show is going take the viewers on a thrilling ride.

Director Haas said in a statement during the release notice for Countdown by Amazon Prime Video that he loves making shows that keep the audience on the edge of their seats with nonstop action, drama, surprises and suspense.

He further added that he is excited to work with Jensen Ackles and for audience to see Countdown.

To this Ackles said that he can’t wait to work with Haas and others to bring the story of Countdown to life for their fans to enjoy.

Themes and tone

The show revolves around themes like corruption, justice, loyalty, survival and redemption while the overall mood of the story will be thrilling, suspenseful and action-packed.

‘Countdown’ will be an action/thriller series exploring dark and unpleasant themes, with a focus on action and intensity.