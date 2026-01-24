South Africa: 14-year-old girl abducted, raped at gunpoint, neighbour killed in Mthatha

A woman and two teenagers were threatened by an armed intruder in their home early Monday morning, police report.

Mthatha, South Africa: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from her family’s home in Mandela Park, Mthatha, South Africa and then raped twice by the suspect on Monday, January 19, 2026. The suspect also shot and killed an innocent neighbour.

According to a police report, the incident took place on Monday, approximately 1 a.m., when an armed assailant gained forced entry in a victim’s home while she was alone with two other teenagers. The suspect then started threatening her with a gun while ordering her to leave her premises with him.

Following which the teenage girl started crying for help but the suspects forcefully took her with him at a gunpoint to a nearby residence where he instructed her to knock on the door to call the person out while he remained out of sight.

When the owner opened the door, believing it was a visitor, the armed suspect suddenly appeared in front of him and opened several shots at him, killing the homeowner then and there at the scene.

After the the suspect grabbed the girl’s hand and forcibly took her to the nearby bushes where he raped her once before taking her to another spot where he again raped her.

He then finally released the girl, following which the girl immediately ran towards her home and upon reaching her home, she told the incident to her mother who returned premises after the teenager's abduction.

Reacting to this, the mother of the girl called the police officials and reported the whole incident and upon arrival the teenager bravely notified the incident to officials while disclosing the location in which the suspect escaped.

Since then the officials launched an investigation into the matter using the information of the direction provided by the victim, during which the officer discovered the hideout of the suspects.

Authorities disclosed that when the officers tried to arrest the suspect, two individuals identified as 35-year-old Nyaniso Mbhalo and 35-year-old Melikhaya Mbulawa allegedly fired at the officers prompting them to return fire.

During which both the suspects were fatally shot and wounded following which the officers took them to the hospital for treatment but on arrival they both were pronounced dead by the doctors.

This incident has sparked a widespread concern about the safety of the teenagers as well as the growing criminal activities and violence.