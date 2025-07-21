Long Island Tragedy: Man killed after being pulled into MRI machine during wife’s checkup

When Adrienne arrived for her MRI, she began preparing for the checkup but called her husband, knowing she’d need help getting up afterward.

New York: Tragic accident shocks the Long Island community as 61-year-old Keith McAllister died after being sucked into an MRI machine while accompanying his wife for a routine checkup. The tragic incident allegedly took place on Wednesday, at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury when the 61-year-old had reportedly taken his wife Adrienne Jones-McAllister for her routine knee scan.

Upon arriving at the MRI room, Adrienne began to prepare for the routine checkup but decided to call her husband knowing that she would need help getting up later.

Despite the MRI rooms being strictly off-limits to metal objects due to its powerful magnetic field, the technician allowed for McAllister to be called from the waiting room. McAllister proceeded to the MRI room wearing a 20 pound weight-training chain secured with a large lock.

Reportedly this was not the first time that McAllister had come into the MRI room with the metal chain around his neck. However this time was different, as the situation quickly turned fatal.

As soon as McAllister stepped into the room and approached the machine where his wife was, he was immediately pulled into the machine.

The MRI machine reportedly switched him around and slammed him into the machine due to the 20 compound chain he wore.

The wife Adrienne who was in the room immediately panicked after seeing the horror that had just happened and screamed for the technician to turn off the machine and call 911.

As she and the technician struggled to remove McAllister from the MRI machine, their efforts were unsuccessful due to the powerful magnetic field. Adrienne recounted a heartbreaking moment when her husband, McAllister waved to her before his whole body went limp.

The Nassau County police arrived at the scene soon after, where they proceeded to take McAllister to the hospital, with him being in critical condition. He was pronounced dead the next day on Thursday.

Investigations of the incident are currently ongoing as family and community members question why proper MRI protocols weren’t followed, which would have avoided the tragic death.