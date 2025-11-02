Kenya-Uganda Border Tragedy: 29 dead, dozens missing after devastating landslides

Kenya has seen a rise in deadly landslides and floods in recent years, with scientists linking the trend to climate change

Kenya: A landslide in western Kenya's Rift Valley has claimed at least 29 lives, with 29 people still missing. The government has deployed military planes and disaster response specialists to conduct search and rescue operations.

A similar catastrophe hit Kapchorwa and Bulambuli, eastern Uganda killing at least 9 people, with dozens still missing. The Uganda Red Cross has reported that the situation is dire, with many homes destroyed and people displaced.

The regions' geography, with mountainous terrain and seasonal rivers, makes it prone to landslides and floods.

Authorities are urging residents in high-risk areas to relocate to safer grounds and are working to provide emergency aid to those affected.

Interior CS Onesimus Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen led Day 2 of the ongoing search and rescue operations following the devastating landslide in Marakwet East.

The government has airlifted relief supplies, food and non-food items, to affected families, including 600 bags of rice, 520 bags of beans, 1,000 blankets & 300 mattresses, 30 boxes of soap and 10 bales of sanitary towels.

He appreciated the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross, NGAOs, MTRH, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, and other partners for their tireless efforts in saving lives and providing relief.

He was joined by Governors Stephen Sang and Jonathan Bii, CS Geoffrey Ruku, PSs Chris Kiptoo and Ismail Maalim, and Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, among other senior officials.

A public contribution framework will soon be announced by the County Government to allow Kenyans and organisations to support the victims.

The Kenya Red Cross Society is also conducting intense search and rescue operations including the use of drones. While access affected areas remains a challenge, though significant progress has been made.

The society officials reported that displaced families are currently hosted at Chesongoch Primary School. More injured people were airlifted today to Eldoret for treatment and families in Chesongoch will receive food and shelter support.

Kenya has seen a rise in deadly landslides and floods in recent years, with scientists linking the trend to climate change. In neighbouring Uganda, at least 13 people were killed in similar incidents this week.