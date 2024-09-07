Bizarre Wedding Ritual in Uganda: Aunt sleeps with groom to test her before marriage

In a shocking and bizarre fact, a man is forced to have sex with the bride’s aunt before the marriage in Uganda. This ceremony is done to test the husband’s bed antics and potency.



According to the information, the bride’s aunt will have a sex session with the groom to confirm how good he is and if he is the type of man who will give their girl children. The ritual is done to make sure that the males are potent.



The aunt’s duty in this ceremony is very clear following which she reports to the elders whether he is a good man or not.



Not only this, but the aunt also notes down the male’s sex sweetness and tries all his favorite styles so she can know everything about him and his desires.



After the ceremony, the aunt’s duty is to explain to her niece about her husband’s behavior in bed and the ways he likes. After this ritual, the confirmation to marry is made.



Notably, this ritual is followed by the people of the Banyankole tribe residing in Uganda, and marriage to these people is of great importance as parents derive joy and pride from their children’s marriage.



The Banyankole marriage involves several other ceremonies, including a giveaway period, which is also known as “Kuhingira,” where the relatives as well as the friends of the bride present her with gifts such as cows and other food items to take to her matrimonial home.



On the wedding day, a feast is hosted at the bride’s home where the father is to slaughter a bull while at the groom’s home there is also a feast to consummate the marriage.



Another weird fact related to marriage in Uganda is that when a girl gets to the age of eight or nine, it is the duty of her aunty to groom her for the future. She tells her about the importance of virginity while saying that it is of ‘high esteem’, so the girls must abstain from premarital sex.



On the other hand, the Ankole tribe in Uganda considers the slim physique of girls unattractive as, to them, fat is simply sexy.



This is why, when girls reaches the age of 8 or 9, she is required to go through a fattening process and this is usually done in order to speed up the weight gain of the girls so that they can attract a husband as soon as possible.